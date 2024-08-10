Vaishali S’ fall-winter collection boasting layered ensembles reflect Buddhist ideas and her love for nature

With Satori, Vaishali S once again showcases her passion and admiration for classic Indian hand weaves and invaluable lessons offered by nature. The word, Satori, comes from Zen Buddhism philosophy, which involves a profound realisation of reality through nature, marking a crucial step in mindfulness and conscious living, leading to clarity and peace. “All my collections have followed a path of self-development and this latest stage is about realising that the answers are all already within us. They can be grasped only by letting go and receiving them from nature,” Vaishali Shadangule begins.