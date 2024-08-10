Vaishali S’ fall-winter collection boasting layered ensembles reflect Buddhist ideas and her love for nature

With Satori, Vaishali S once again showcases her passion and admiration for classic Indian hand weaves and invaluable lessons offered by nature. The word, Satori, comes from Zen Buddhism philosophy, which involves a profound realisation of reality through nature, marking a crucial step in mindfulness and conscious living, leading to clarity and peace. “All my collections have followed a path of self-development and this latest stage is about realising that the answers are all already within us. They can be grasped only by letting go and receiving them from nature,” Vaishali Shadangule begins.
The ace designer’s fall-winter ’24 collection not only promises beautiful couture but also offers a deeper connection to the principles of letting yourself go with the flow. “One can notice different elements from the past collections, although the path – as usual — is where I follow the flow of nature, but in this case, there are moments of discontinuity and leaps of enlightenment. There are also some new flat designs with multiple layers bringing to life the different layers of realisation,” the couturier reveals.
This Satori-inspired edit, breathing new life into traditional textiles, was unveiled at the recently concluded Paris Haute Couture Week where sought-after actress Radhika Apte walked down the ramp as showstopper for the show in a teal strapless ensemble boasting a butterfly neckline adorned with tassels and a giant 3D floral design on the skirt. “The silhouettes in this edit are clean and streamlined, with structured pieces that embody moments of sudden realisation with an emphasis on flowing lines and drapery that suggest movement and freedom,” she shares.
Fashioned from hand-woven fabrics like kota doria from Rajasthan and khun from Karnataka, these pieces are detailed with a cording technique derived from pictorial tri-dimensional textures to mimic the flow of nature. “Having pushed towards more wrapping and feminine silhouettes that interpret the French and European taste, the colour scheme remains muted and serene, featuring shades of deep white, soft beige and light grey along with accents of deep indigo, rich burgundy and gold — used to signify enlightenment and spiritual richness,” the designer shares.
Price on request. Available online.