Dolly J’s new couture collection, La Vie en Rose, celebrates the timeless beauty and strength of the modern Indian woman

This couture collection promises a vibrant palette of festive colours, delicate laces and expertly balanced silhouettes, all meticulously crafted to blend feminine vulnerability with structured strength. Inspired by the art of corsetry, it celebrates the ephemeral nature of beauty, weaving together floral motifs and art deco accents to create a testament to the enduring power of femininity — beauty that stands the test of time. “The couture edit is a masterful blend of traditional dabka and nakshi, richly complemented by mukaish work. To add an extra dimension of glamour, we have embellished our designs with sparkling crystals, hand beading and whimsical feather details to an array of gowns, saris and lehengas in bridal and cocktail variants,” she shares.