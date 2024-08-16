Dolly J’s new couture collection, La Vie en Rose, celebrates the timeless beauty and strength of the modern Indian woman

The prestigious FDCI India Couture Week 2024, held at the illustrious Shahjehan Hall in the Taj Mahal Palace, played host to a fashion spectacle as designer Dolly J unveiled her latest masterpiece — La Vie en Rose. This collection, imbued with a fairy-tale narrative synonymous with haute couture, stands as a tribute to the modern Indian woman and bride, who exudes confidence, elegance and a touch of rebelliousness. “We decided to begin our creative process this year with vibrant colours, while still keeping gold and silver as constants, across close to 40 looks. With intricate embroideries, fluid lines inspired by flowers and a curated selection of luminous fabrics, this collection celebrates the enchantment of escapism,” elucidates Dolly J.
This couture collection promises a vibrant palette of festive colours, delicate laces and expertly balanced silhouettes, all meticulously crafted to blend feminine vulnerability with structured strength. Inspired by the art of corsetry, it celebrates the ephemeral nature of beauty, weaving together floral motifs and art deco accents to create a testament to the enduring power of femininity — beauty that stands the test of time. “The couture edit is a masterful blend of traditional dabka and nakshi, richly complemented by mukaish work. To add an extra dimension of glamour, we have embellished our designs with sparkling crystals, hand beading and whimsical feather details to an array of gowns, saris and lehengas in bridal and cocktail variants,” she shares.
The collection showcases a range of exquisite craft techniques, including intricate zardozi, delicate wire moulding, precise appliquéing and lush 3D floral embroidery. “From iridescent tissues to shimmering tulle, diaphanous chiffons and specially created organza with metallic lurex in an array of festive colours such as bright oranges, teal blues, verdant greens and deep Prussian blues, all resulting in truly breathtaking pieces.” the designer elaborates.
The opening look set the tone with a stunning electric blue gown, complete with a dramatic moulded wire shrug — a motif expertly woven throughout the collection. As the show unfolded, mesmerising gold ensembles took centre stage, followed by soft, ethereal pastel sage and ice blue hues. The finale was a masterclass in drama, with scintillating reds and mauve pinks making a lasting impression. “And the piece de résistance? A show-stopping pastel pink draped sari, adorned with intricate gold crystal beading, 3D floral appliqué embroidery and delicate cutwork detailing. This creation perfectly captured the enigmatic presence and personality of my muse, epitomising the harmonious blend of tradition and modernity,” the couturier concludes.