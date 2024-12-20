Fabulous@14 | We take a deep dive into Bengaluru’s fashion scene to fish out brands and designers who you must keep an eye on in 2025

As we celerte 14 years of Indulge playing an integral role in introducing the finest in fashion to our beloved uru, now, we turn our gaze to the future. Bengaluru, often heralded as the innovation hub of India is witnessing numerous emerging brands and designers carving their niche in the industry all while winning hearts and earning loyal patrons across the city. his anniversary special casts a spotlight on the city’s brightest talents and visionaries who blend contemporary aesthetics and traditional art forms with cultural richness. From sustainable fashion pioneers to avant-garde couturiers redefining luxury, these names promise to shape the city’s fashion narrative of 2025 and beyond.
This new ethical fashion label by Priyanka ajwar and oli M is all about preserving heritage and supporting weavers. Vayaka, translating to ‘weaver’ in anskrit, emerges as a brand with a mission that transcends mere aesthetics of limited edition luxe clothing — it’s a movement dedicated to raise awareness and encourage conscious purchasing of authentic Indian textiles. “Our foray into fashion is a testament to how tradition and innovation can work hand in hand to create meaningful, impactful silhouettes. Our maiden collections were mostly saris and in the coming year we are introducing ready to wear crop tops, trendy blouses, overlays, jackets and more. he highlight of the collections will be an amalgamation of stripes, checks, bold prints in silks and cottons,” Priyanka ajwar elucidates.
Sounak Sen Barat is at the helm of this luxury lifestyle label offering five distinct lines — couture, prêt, diffusion, menswear and home décor. Drawing inspiration from various spheres of modern lifestyle, new age music, graphics, modern art and architecture, their designs offer sophisticated sartorial detailing. “I come from a joint family of lawyers and musicians under one roof. Having explored culinary arts, architecture, theatre, dance and design — fashion seemed like a medium where I could explore all aspects of my interests and creative expression. Besides expanding our luxury fashion business, we have a strong portfolio of interior and architectural work that is winning awards. Next year we start work on two home projects in Goa. he year 2025 also looks promising in terms of fashion collaborations with with industry giants,” ounak tells us.
Popular celebrity fashion designer and stylist — with a clientele spanning celebrities, sports personalities and others eminent figures — specialises in providing the best styling designs for each individual based on their personalities. Shop for customised suits, formal wear, Indian traditional wear, ethnic wear, tuxedos, official suites, business class suites, shoes, party wear, Indian kurtas and silk shirts. “I got into fashion because I have always been passionate about dressing up, being all stylish, smart and a well-dressed man. My motive towards getting into fashion has been more towards helping our public in choosing the right outfit for the right occasion by guiding them with the right colour, fabric and cuts over their body according to their personality,” the designer reveals.
It’s impossible to not go gaga over the several pieces on display at their store in Koramangala. This designer label by Rocky Ranka and Monali Ranka offers ready to wear and customisable traditional Indian outfits. Both their couture and prêt lines embrace slow fashion and incorporate traditional elements like zardozi, mukesh, pittan and metal art. “Fashion was always a hidden passion for Monali and Rocky. With over 18 years of fashion experience, we feel we brought a unique perspective to the Bengaluru market — something it had not seen before. 2025 is all about experimentation and individuality. Fulki will focus on Blaze, our upcoming collection that brings vibrant beadwork, bold prints and traditional bari prints to life,” elucidates Rocky.
Meet Haris, a rising talent in Indian heritage couture dedicated to blending traditional local craftsmanship with contemporary elegance and sustainable practices. His recent collection omanticism was awarded the Best Design Collection Award at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Bengaluru and he currently holds the position of executive designer at Bhartiya International td, an apparel and accessories manufacturing company. “Fashion has always been a natural language for me — my journey began with a fascination for textures, fabrics and how they narrate stories of culture and identity. In 2025, we’re launching a new line that incorporates ethically sourced materials and artisanal techniques from diverse regions. Additionally, expect a fusion of technology with fashion — think smart textiles and interactive designs,” says MD Haris.
Founded by NIFTian uchita ingh in 2019, Amar Kosa is a homegrown vegan fashion house that specialises in minimal, sustainable and trending silhouettes and accessories handcrafted from ethically sourced fabrics. “I come from a small town called Barabanki, on the outskirts of ucknow. he town is loaded with handloom industry and in fact, last year, the town received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2023. Having my childhood days totally soaked up and influenced by the rich art and culture of the heritage city, I think the city left a big impression on me. Year 2025 is going to be year of new beginnings for our brand as we are working on a new craft and will be coming up with a new collection by mid 2025. e are working on some new initiatives, which will further redefine our brand,” shares Ruchita Singh.
Nestled in a 100 year old stone building off MG Road, Spatika is go-to shopping destination for all things slow fashion. Born out of love for textiles and colours, Spatika Clothing — by Neeraja Prasad and Prasad Sivaramakrishnan — is cemented with a deep commitment to support artisans and their craft. From saris to fabrics and accessories, all products are hand-made — using hand weaves, block printing, embroidery and natural dyes — in limited editions as a sustainable practice. “I think fashion got into me! Even as a young child, textiles and colours would keep me enamoured until I heard the calling and switched from being a chartered accountant to a full time design professional. The year 2025 will be about sustainable fashion and more consciously crafted designs,” shares Neeraja Prasad.
For eleven years now, this design studio by Janhavi Kulkarni and art store has been on a mission to revive Karnataka’s handlooms, embroideries and other handicrafts. Through KaleNele, Janhavi’s aim was to popularise the regional craft and increase its wearability. She felt the best way to do it was by giving a contemporary touch to the handlooms of northern Karnataka. “Kale Nele — Kale is art and Nele means shelter in Kannada. That’s what the brand was born for — to shelter art forms of India. Currently, we are working a lot with northern Karnataka handlooms, mainly ilkal, khana fabric and kasuti embroidery; but the mission is to be able to give that kind of identity to all Indian textiles and art forms. In 2025, we are looking at expanding into a much bigger home furnishing line where we will showcase a lot more clusters from across India in terms of fabrics and art forms,” explains Jahnavi.
The designer behind this eponymous fashion label caters to fashion conscious, independent woman who would not shy from trying something bold in the process of exploring their own style. The label interprets latest global fashion trends in skin friendly textiles — each design limited to just a few pieces to ensure exclusivity and uniqueness. “I saw a gap in the market back in 2015, where smart western wear for women was not available in skin friendly textiles such as cottons and handlooms. This was the problem that I wanted to solve and launched Madhurima Bhattacharjee a few years later after detailed research on textiles and supply chain. For 2025, I plan to bring classic cuts in fun colours and prints, which is the essence of the brand,” says Madhurima.
Srinagar-born Neetu Jalali’s brand is a testament to Kashmir and its crafts and textiles. This exclusive brand is a true hidden gem in Hatworks Boulevard, which offers saris limited to only one piece per design, cashmere foil printed stoles in custom made papiermâché boxes and dupattas in georgette, silk, satin silk and crêpe silk. “Fashion worked as one of the means to reconnect with my roots in Kashmir. For 2025, patrons can expect some stories of the Jhelum river and the forests of Kashmir woven on pashmina stoles,” the designer reveals
A brand that’s known to all! This maybe a fast-fashion brand influenced by youth culture and street style but Bengaluru is absolutely in love with their clothes. Before stepping into the world of fashion, co-founder Chetan Siyal, spent eight years in advertising before the opportunity to dive into fashion came unexpectedly during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Like many, we were faced with challenges, but instead of standing still, we saw a window to disrupt. The shift to e-commerce, combined with an increasing demand for fast, trend-driven fashion, presented the perfect moment to launch Snitch. We identified a gap in menswear clothing that resonated with a younger audience — and we decided to fill it. In 2025, with advancements in AI, AR and personalization, Snitch will offer experiences that go beyond just shopping, making it immersive and tailored to each customer. We’re also venturing into categories like accessories, fragrances and more,” Chetan Siyal unveils.
Mamta Roy, co-founded Odette along with her husband Amit Roy in 2020, a fashion brand offerings trendy accessories and clothing that pleases every kind of Gen Z. Mamta Roy’s journey into fashion began as a young dreamer at the age of 15. Inspired by her father, Murarilal Poddar, who was one of the pioneers in the textile industry, she nurtured a passion for creating her own brand. “In 2020, this dream materialised with the launch of Odette, a fashion brand that aspires to be a one-stop shop for all Indians — it’s a vision to merge tradition with trend, making fashion accessible and empowering. By 2025, we aim to create spaces where style meets exceptional service, representing the essence of modern India on a global stage,” reveals Mamta.
The Pearl Academy graduate is known for her prêt line named Bouclé, founded in 2018, which specialises in delivering capsule and limited edition collections. he crafts refined and quirky yet versatile outfits for women who prefer understated elegance complimented by hues and prints. “I’ve been passionate about fashion since I was 13. he love for creativity and individuality led me to start Bouclé by ania George in 2018, focusing on inclusive and bespoke designs. In 2025, we will focus on greater inclusivity, sustainability, more zero waste designs and personalised experiences, while exploring cultural fusion and creative collaborations with other designers and stylists,” ania elaborates.
This designer studio is making waves not only in Bengaluru but across ingapore, Delhi and ondon too. he label is an amalgamation of itu’s pan-Asian take on design and Indian artistry resulting in subtly glamorous feminine apparel for the modern woman. “Fashion was always a passion right from the time I was an advertising professional in Mumbai but the transition from it being a passion project to a career happened in Jakarta when I took a leap of faith and started my own label. A much stronger digital footprint is on the cards in 2025. ocial media, influencer collabs and speaking directly to client base will be our focus. ontemporary bridalwear for the woman who knows ‘less is more’ is what we will be focusing on next year,” reveals itu Pande.