Fabulous@14 | We take a deep dive into Bengaluru’s fashion scene to fish out brands and designers who you must keep an eye on in 2025

For eleven years now, this design studio by Janhavi Kulkarni and art store has been on a mission to revive Karnataka’s handlooms, embroideries and other handicrafts. Through KaleNele, Janhavi’s aim was to popularise the regional craft and increase its wearability. She felt the best way to do it was by giving a contemporary touch to the handlooms of northern Karnataka. “Kale Nele — Kale is art and Nele means shelter in Kannada. That’s what the brand was born for — to shelter art forms of India. Currently, we are working a lot with northern Karnataka handlooms, mainly ilkal, khana fabric and kasuti embroidery; but the mission is to be able to give that kind of identity to all Indian textiles and art forms. In 2025, we are looking at expanding into a much bigger home furnishing line where we will showcase a lot more clusters from across India in terms of fabrics and art forms,” explains Jahnavi.