Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania hops on board with luxury footwear brand Anaar for a special collection

Elaborate on the six dazzling themes in this line. What inspired these specific concepts?

The collection features six themes, each bringing its own personality and flair. Each theme is rooted in the elements Anaita loves. We have Shine On, a celebration of glitz and glamour, think bold black, embellished designs. Item Girl takes inspiration from Bollywood’s unapologetically bold icons. Starlit channels your inner star with designs that shimmer like the night sky with elegance. Disco Deewani is where retro meets modern in this sporting party-ready design. Boho Bride exudes a dreamy, free-spirited vibe. Maharani Moves is fit for royalty drawing on regal aesthetics with rich embellishments.