Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania hops on board with luxury footwear brand Anaar for a special collection

Anaita Shroff Adajania needs no introduction. The stylist and costume designer is a fashion icon herself and is often spotted working with celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and Ananya Panday, to name a few. This season, Anaita joined hands with Tanushri Biyani’s luxe footwear brand — Anaar — for a collaborative collection capsuling six themes, which capture the spirit of the maximalist fashion movement. Tanushri, lets us in on how this edit — featuring pieces like boss boots, glitterati platform and sajna sneakers — came to life.
What was the initial spark behind the Anaar x Anaita Shroff collaboration?
When two sparks collide, something electric is born. The common belief that personal style lies not in the rules you follow but in the rules you make was the muse that brought this collection into reality. Our number one priority while designing this collection was to marry comfort and style, to empower our patrons to feel like the queens they already are.
Elaborate on the six dazzling themes in this line. What inspired these specific concepts?
The collection features six themes, each bringing its own personality and flair. Each theme is rooted in the elements Anaita loves. We have Shine On, a celebration of glitz and glamour, think bold black, embellished designs. Item Girl takes inspiration from Bollywood’s unapologetically bold icons. Starlit channels your inner star with designs that shimmer like the night sky with elegance. Disco Deewani is where retro meets modern in this sporting party-ready design. Boho Bride exudes a dreamy, free-spirited vibe. Maharani Moves is fit for royalty drawing on regal aesthetics with rich embellishments.
Could you share insights into the materials and techniques used to create this line?
The edit is a masterclass in marrying traditional artistry with contemporary design. We experimented with textures, embellishments, and silhouettes to design this collection. One can come across cutmetal mir rors in combination with cut dana to create a perfect geometric mosaic; intricate marodi work with Indian bohemian; mirror work with jadau accents and zardosi; shimmery silver fabric with a juxtaposition of Swarovski crystals in various shapes and sizes; luxurious black satin adorned with multicoloured stones, clusters of pearls and mini gems; silver and gold dabka pitta and nakshi work, silver beads and metallic gold star charms for the cosmic theme.
What does the colour palette look like?
The colour palette is a vibrant celebration of maximalism and rebellious spirit — literally all the colours in the rainbow. Expect bold metallics like gold and silver that scream glamour. Bold blacks paired with rich jewel tones such as ruby red, emerald green and sapphire blue. Statement reflective tones to luscious silky palettes — we have it all!
