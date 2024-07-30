Athletes were not on their way to a wedding: Prasad Bidapa on India's ceremonial outfit for the Olympics

Here is what Tahiliani had to say about the brief. “Tasva’s ceremonial dress for Team India at the Paris Olympics is an ode to the young and dynamic avatar of our nation. It is not a fashion statement but rather it honours our athletes and the spirit of the event. The vision was clear – keep the focus on the athletes, while adding a touch of minimalist detailing fit for the occasion. The uniforms draw inspiration from our national tricolour flag, as many countries proudly wear their flag’s colours.

The bundi jacket is a symbol of Indian sartorial elegance. It features sporty safari pockets and epaulettes. Inspired by our Armed Forces, these details also symbolise a unified rank for athletes across different sports. For women, the sari stands as the true Indian silhouette. The digital ikat print in tricolour has been thoughtfully chosen to complement the riverside setting from dusk to sunset. The ikat inspiration represents a rich cultural tradition across India. The choice of print over handloom is to ensure consistency across all uniforms and materials (bundi, blouse, and sari). The base ivory shade reflects inclusivity, embracing every skin tone with grace and subtlety. This universal colour symbolises unity and diversity. The sneakers incorporate brocade fabric, celebrating the Indian textile tradition of Benares.