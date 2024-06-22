Mayyur Girotra on showcasing his new Pride collection at the Rockefeller Center in New York

In 2023, renowned designer Mayyur Girotra elevated the celebrations of Pride Month by representing India at New York Pride, marking a milestone as the first Asian designer to showcase his luxury pret edit, Aikya, dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. Continuing this legacy, the designer returned to the Big Apple this year, not only for Pride but also for a revolution.
His latest collection, Ride to Pride, defies gender norms and celebrates inclusivity through a unique fusion of high fashion and traditional Indian textiles. “It’s a gender-fluid line designed to break traditional fashion boundaries and embrace individuality. This collection is a tribute to the LGBTQ+ community and aims to empower people to express themselves freely through fashion,” Mayyur begins.
This capsule line transcends binary labels, embracing fluidity, expression and boundary-breaking style. Each ensemble is crafted to empower individuals of all identities, offering visibility, voice and security. “The muse for this edit is the vibrant and resilient spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community. My initial thoughts were to create a collection that not only showcases bold and unique designs but also tells a story of courage and acceptance. The idea was to blend traditional Indian aesthetics with modern global trends to create something truly unique and inclusive,” he shares
More than just ensembles, this collection embodies a personal crusade for Mayyur, a longstanding advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community as he pours his heart into making an impact, using fashion as a transformative tool. “Along with the use of sustainable and upcycled fabrics, you’ll see traditional Indian embroidery techniques like zardosi and mirror work alongside modern cuts and silhouettes,” the couturier reveals.
The collection features 34 pieces, including various silhouettes such as unstructured trench coats, blazers, broad pants, oversized shirts and kaftans. Each piece is designed to be worn by anyone, regardless of gender, making them truly inclusive. It also incorporates elements like asymmetrical hemlines, deconstructed designs and layered textures, creating a rich tapestry of cultural and modern influences. “We have used upcycled cotton, handwoven and bamboo fabric and recycled polyester, which not only ensure comfort and quality but also reflect our commitment to environmentally conscious fashion,” the designer elucidates.
The colour palette of Ride to Pride reflects the spirit of the collection. It includes bold hues like electric blue, fiery hot pink and ivories, alongside a riot of jewel tones. Check out pieces like the skirt sari in Madras check paired with denim; the kutch embroidered, multicoloured thread and mirror embroidered jacket with a tie-dye lining; and the hand-embroidered cut work trench coat, which proudly showcases Indian craft with its vibrant colours and modern, edgy silhouette.
Price on request. Available online.
