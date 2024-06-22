Mayyur Girotra on showcasing his new Pride collection at the Rockefeller Center in New York

This capsule line transcends binary labels, embracing fluidity, expression and boundary-breaking style. Each ensemble is crafted to empower individuals of all identities, offering visibility, voice and security. “The muse for this edit is the vibrant and resilient spirit of the LGBTQIA+ community. My initial thoughts were to create a collection that not only showcases bold and unique designs but also tells a story of courage and acceptance. The idea was to blend traditional Indian aesthetics with modern global trends to create something truly unique and inclusive,” he shares

More than just ensembles, this collection embodies a personal crusade for Mayyur, a longstanding advocate for the LGBTQIA+ community as he pours his heart into making an impact, using fashion as a transformative tool. “Along with the use of sustainable and upcycled fabrics, you’ll see traditional Indian embroidery techniques like zardosi and mirror work alongside modern cuts and silhouettes,” the couturier reveals.