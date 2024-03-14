Charu and Vasundhara to mark its runway debut with Azura S/S 24

A poetic dance between the enchanting beauty of blooming flowers and architectural elegance, Charu and Vasundhara bring to you Azura: Where Dreams Bloom.
Charu and Vasundhara, the creative vision of dynamic mother-daughter duo -- Charu Kotia and Vasundhara Kotia -- is all set to make its debut at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI
The Kolkata-based fashion brand’s design vocabulary is a celebration of artisanal Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. Welcoming everyone into their world of creative aspirations, Charu and Vasundhara’s collection -- Azura -- embodies the dreams of the designers, drawing inspiration from their deepest aspirations.
“I am thrilled to have our brand, Charu and Vasundhara make its debut at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI this season. My daughter, Vasundhara and I will be presenting Azura: Where Dreams Bloom, a collection that embodies our dreams as designers. This showcase is a milestone for our brand and we look forward to showcasing our creativity on the prestigious platform," says Charu Kotia, co-founder and designer, Charu and Vasundhara.
Combining structure with allure, this collection draws inspiration from the lush beauty of summer flowers in their full bloom. Capturing the grace of nature's most exquisite creations in a neutral colour palette of beige, black and ivory, the collection is a symphony of creativity. As many as 21 designs will be showcased on the runway.
Crafted in organza, net, and tussar silk, the luxurious fabrics radiate with the magic of hand embroidered floral motifs embellished with cutdana, crystals, pearls and stones. In Azura, femininity takes center stage in its ever-changing form. Luminous lehengas, serene sari gowns, versatile kurta sharara sets to chic Indo-Western fits, the Spring Summer 2024 collection is a delicate fusion of symmetry intertwined with flowing floral motifs.
Get ready to explore the glorious world of Azura through the enchanting showcase of Charu and Vasundhara.
On March 17, at 2:30 pm. Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai.