Charu and Vasundhara to mark its runway debut with Azura S/S 24

The Kolkata-based fashion brand’s design vocabulary is a celebration of artisanal Indian craftsmanship with contemporary aesthetics. Welcoming everyone into their world of creative aspirations, Charu and Vasundhara’s collection -- Azura -- embodies the dreams of the designers, drawing inspiration from their deepest aspirations.

“I am thrilled to have our brand, Charu and Vasundhara make its debut at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI this season. My daughter, Vasundhara and I will be presenting Azura: Where Dreams Bloom, a collection that embodies our dreams as designers. This showcase is a milestone for our brand and we look forward to showcasing our creativity on the prestigious platform," says Charu Kotia, co-founder and designer, Charu and Vasundhara.

Combining structure with allure, this collection draws inspiration from the lush beauty of summer flowers in their full bloom. Capturing the grace of nature's most exquisite creations in a neutral colour palette of beige, black and ivory, the collection is a symphony of creativity. As many as 21 designs will be showcased on the runway.