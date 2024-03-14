Designer Niki Mahajan opens up about the transformative journey her brand has embarked on with 'Wandering Nomad'

“It was just three of us, Sumeet Varma, Ritu Kumar and I,” recalls designer Niki Mahajan just ahead of her highly anticipated showcase at Bangalore Fashion Week's Silver Jubilee Edition, held at The Ottera, last weekend.

Known for her intricate embroideries and luxurious silhouettes that fuse contemporary elements with Indian aesthetics, Niki pioneered the Indo-Western style even before it was a concrete concept. However, it is her conviction about changing the country’s fashion landscape at a time when being a designer was not a popular career pursuit, that truly captivates you.

Almost instantly you realise that you are chatting with a woman who had her first fashion show in 1993 and she’s still going strong with her signature flowy, anti-fit ensembles. So much so that now her brand is undergoing a revamp, something she’s extremely excited about.

Niki shares “we are doing a complete changeover in the brand. We have developed software where we can take a fragment of an embroidery or a textile from years ago and reproduce it. That’s what we are going to be focusing on now. We are going to be taking cultures across the world, understanding their fashion and reproducing fragments with rich cultural significance.”