Exclusive: ‘I would love to do costumes for Iron Man,’ says designer Neeta Lulla

My foray into firms was in 1986. And today, I'm 400 films down. This huge burst of awareness of clothes started from Chandni to Lamhe and transcended massively into Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and then Dev Das. Dev Das was a film where for the first time any designer had taken assistants on board. For the movie, I was styling the entire female cast, except Madhuri Dixit. I was sent to Pune to FIT college to watch the prior Dev Das films and after I saw it, Sanjay Leela Bhansali categorically told me that that was not the look he wanted. He wanted me to come up with a look which is more larger than life. Normal saris are five and a half meters of a yard or five and a quarter meters. I wanted to create this entire larger-than-life impact with 12 meters and 15 meters of fabric and I had about 20-21 sari drapes in the movie. So, I worked on the sari drapes beforehand. Tag them up, pre-draped it and I used to take it on set and we used to just tuck it into the petticoat, and that's about it. And the entire look was perfected before it went on set, even for the song Dhola re. When you see the dance, you'll see that the entire thing moves like a lehenga when they are turning. Of course, I had given the technique of the sari draping for Madhuri in the song. That was another film where there was a lot of process and technicality that went into making the saris. The blouses were all inspired by the Edwardian era. So you will see wide-neck blouses, Elizabethan blouses, puff sleeves, and ruffles. And certain blouses have used a corsetting technique as well, which you can't see from the outside. But it was an inner technique for certain kinds of looks.