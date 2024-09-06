New York Fashion Week: Ralph Lauren brings Americana to the Hamptons with a star-studded show

Ralph Lauren brought his signature American style to the Hamptons on Thursday night, hosting a runway show in Bridgehampton that featured First Lady Jill Biden, Usher, and Colman Domingo in the front row. Supermodels Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington graced the runway, along with a group of adorable children, adding a family-friendly vibe to the evening.
Set against the backdrop of a horse country estate, horses and riders wandered through a nearby field behind a white picket fence as Lauren showcased his Spring 2025 collection. The show featured tennis whites, pastel blue dresses, and bold shades of orange, green, and yellow, designed for men, women, and children. As the sun set, guests moved to a pop-up of the iconic Polo Bar restaurant for dinner.
Taking his bow with First Lady Jill Biden at his side, Lauren reminisced about his long connection to the Hamptons, where he owns a home and spent time as a child. For this show, which took place a day before the official start of New York Fashion Week, Lauren chose Khalily Stables, a sprawling 19-acre equestrian estate with riding arenas, stalls, and grassy paddocks.
The runway was a blend of Lauren’s signature collections, including Ralph Lauren Collection, Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, and children's wear. The result was a lengthy, elegant show that emphasized timeless, wearable pieces. Soft blue dresses and white trousers evoked picnic scenes, while evening looks included a standout blush pearled skirt worn by Naomi Campbell, paired with a simple knotted white T-shirt.
For men, the collection featured skinny cuffed trousers, floral dinner jackets, and bright orange pants, paired with navy nautical jackets and wide, colourful ties. Whites and blues dominated the collection, with splashes of khaki and sequin-adorned evening gowns adding sparkle. Lauren’s take on casual chic included torn khaki trousers and crisp button-downs for the younger models.
The children’s looks captured the playful spirit of the evening. From white shorts and green slickers, reminiscent of the US Open uniforms, to tiny prepsters in pinstriped button-downs and navy jackets, the collection celebrated youthfulness.
After the show, Usher reflected on the collection, saying it represented “American life. That’s American love. That’s family.” Actor Tom Hiddleston echoed this sentiment, calling it “an inspiring vision” and expressing a desire to be part of the world Lauren created. Domingo praised the diversity of the models, saying, “You saw all different colours and shapes and sizes of people.”
In his show notes, Lauren described the Hamptons as more than just a place—it’s his “refuge and always an inspiration.” Despite traffic delays for some guests, the show captured the essence of Hamptons life, blending rustic charm with timeless elegance.