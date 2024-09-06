New York Fashion Week: Ralph Lauren brings Americana to the Hamptons with a star-studded show

The children’s looks captured the playful spirit of the evening. From white shorts and green slickers, reminiscent of the US Open uniforms, to tiny prepsters in pinstriped button-downs and navy jackets, the collection celebrated youthfulness.

After the show, Usher reflected on the collection, saying it represented “American life. That’s American love. That’s family.” Actor Tom Hiddleston echoed this sentiment, calling it “an inspiring vision” and expressing a desire to be part of the world Lauren created. Domingo praised the diversity of the models, saying, “You saw all different colours and shapes and sizes of people.”

In his show notes, Lauren described the Hamptons as more than just a place—it’s his “refuge and always an inspiration.” Despite traffic delays for some guests, the show captured the essence of Hamptons life, blending rustic charm with timeless elegance.