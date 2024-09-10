Sarah Burton named new creative director of Givenchy

Givenchy has appointed Sarah Burton as its new creative director for both women’s and men’s collections, effective immediately, the fashion house announced on Monday.

Burton, who previously led Alexander McQueen, expressed her enthusiasm about joining Givenchy. “It’s a great honour to be joining the beautiful house of Givenchy, it is a jewel,” she said. Burton added that she is eager “to bring to Givenchy my own vision, sensibility and beliefs.”

Her debut collection for the fashion house will be showcased during Paris Fashion Week in March next year.

The brand appointed Alessandro Valenti as its CEO in July. Burton is now the eighth designer to helm the label since its founding in 1953 by Hubert de Givenchy, and she is the second woman to take on the role of creative director. One of her predecessors at the label was Alexander McQueen, who served as a designer at the Parisian fashion house from 1996 to 2001.

Burton, renowned for designing the wedding dress for Kate, the Princess of Wales, stepped down from McQueen last year after more than 20 years with the brand. She had been the creative director since 2010.