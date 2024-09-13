Anita Dongre’s latest edit ushers forgotten crafts into the limelight, reinterpreting them for the modern age

This fall winter 2024, Anita Dongre — a name synonymous with luxury and elegance in Indian couture — unveils her bridal collection Raahi, a celebration of the modern Indian woman, who embodies independence and a deep connection to her cultural roots. Raahi is inspired by the idea of a journey — both literal and metaphorical — as the word translates to a traveller, symbolising the modern bride’s path of self-discovery and empowerment. “Our bridal couture collection 2024 is named Raahi to reflect its essence of journey and personal expression. The name is an ode to the modern bride who makes a promise to herself — to never be alone, to be her own friend, companion, confidant and to a happily ever after,” Anita begins.
The new collection draws deeply from India’s rich cultural tapestry, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes. “The collection draws inspiration from classic attires like traditional cholis, Rajasthani kotis, aabhas etc., that have been reimagined for today’s bride in a vast colour palette across pastels, bridal reds and the brand’s iconic shade of electric blue,” the designer shares.
The bridal edit boasts 38 meticulously handcrafted pieces, ranging from lehengas and kurta sets to saris and contemporary dresses. What sets these creations apart is their lightness and practicality, with features like pockets integrated into lehengas, catering to the bride who values ease as much as elegance. “Featuring bird motifs and forest imagery that symbolise freedom and beauty, the collection merges India’s rich textile heritage with contemporary elegance,” she reveals. These motifs are painstakingly brought to life through the hand-painted arts of pichwai, badla, gota patti from Rajasthan, bandhani from Gujarat and the traditional weaves of Benaras.
Among the standout pieces in the collection is the Mehreen Embroidered Zardosi Silk Lehenga. Set in rich hues of red and gold, this is a masterpiece of nature-inspired motifs. Another notable ensemble is the Mirai Gota Patti Mul Lehenga Set — a white lehenga celebrating Rajasthan’s legacy, embellished with contemporary gota patti, French knots, threadwork and sequins. The Avasa Hand-painted Pichhwai Silk Dress in Gold is another highlight — where hand-painted motifs create a lush tropical dream, adorned with pearl embroidery and sequins.
₹1.35 lakh onwards. Available online.