Anita Dongre’s latest edit ushers forgotten crafts into the limelight, reinterpreting them for the modern age

This fall winter 2024, Anita Dongre — a name synonymous with luxury and elegance in Indian couture — unveils her bridal collection Raahi, a celebration of the modern Indian woman, who embodies independence and a deep connection to her cultural roots. Raahi is inspired by the idea of a journey — both literal and metaphorical — as the word translates to a traveller, symbolising the modern bride’s path of self-discovery and empowerment. “Our bridal couture collection 2024 is named Raahi to reflect its essence of journey and personal expression. The name is an ode to the modern bride who makes a promise to herself — to never be alone, to be her own friend, companion, confidant and to a happily ever after,” Anita begins.