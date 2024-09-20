Wearable art alert: Aeshaane and Van Gogh’s Almond Blossom collide in a silk sensation!

Get ready to elevate your wardrobe with a piece of art that’s truly out of this world. Aeshaane, the Chennai-based luxury brand renowned for peace silk scarves, shawls and wraps and its commitment to sustainability, has teamed up with The Van Gogh Museum in The Netherlands for a collaboration that’s as breathtaking as it is groundbreaking. Meet the Almond Blossom scarf—a divine fusion of Van Gogh’s iconic artwork and Aeshaane’s signature style.
When The Van Gogh Museum reached out to Aeshaane, it was an art lover’s dream come true. Founder Neesha Amrish recalls,“The museum admired our work and saw a natural synergy between our dedication to sustainability and traditional craftsmanship and Van Gogh’s legacy. We were thrilled to be asked to create a scarf inspired by his masterpiece Almond Blossom.”
For Neesha, the collaboration was a perfect fit. “Aeshaane is deeply inspired by nature, which aligns seamlessly with Van Gogh’s themes. This common ground made the project a natural extension of our brand’s ethos,” she shares.
Turning Van Gogh’s Almond Blossom into a wearable art piece was no small feat. Neesha explains, “We started by meticulously studying the painting — its delicate branches, serene blue background, and the soft white flowers. Capturing the essence of Van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colour gradients was crucial to ensure the scarf would honour the original artwork.”
The design process was as intricate as the painting itself. “Our team created detailed sketches and experimented with colour mixing to match the painting’s palette. It involved multiple tests to ensure the dyes interacted beautifully with the silk, achieving the subtle gradients and vibrant hues of Van Gogh’s masterpiece,” Neesha says.
Each scarf is a testament to traditional craftsmanship. “We use Ahimsa peace silk, which is harvested without harming silkworms. This commitment to ethical fashion reflects our dedication to sustainability,” Neesha reveals. Hand block printing and painting techniques further enhance the scarf’s unique character, making every piece a one-of-a-kind creation.
Neesha emphasises the importance of this artisanal approach, “By blending Van Gogh’s timeless artwork with our sustainable practices, we create a product that’s both beautiful and meaningful.”
So what does Neesha hope visitors and customers will take away from this collaboration? “We want people to appreciate how art and fashion can come together in a way that respects both tradition and sustainability. The Almond Blossom scarf is more than an accessory; it’s a statement of conscious choice and artistic appreciation,” she explains.
Price on request.
Available exclusively at The Van Gogh Museum shop in the Netherlands and online.
