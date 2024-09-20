Wearable art alert: Aeshaane and Van Gogh’s Almond Blossom collide in a silk sensation!

Get ready to elevate your wardrobe with a piece of art that’s truly out of this world. Aeshaane, the Chennai-based luxury brand renowned for peace silk scarves, shawls and wraps and its commitment to sustainability, has teamed up with The Van Gogh Museum in The Netherlands for a collaboration that’s as breathtaking as it is groundbreaking. Meet the Almond Blossom scarf—a divine fusion of Van Gogh’s iconic artwork and Aeshaane’s signature style.

When The Van Gogh Museum reached out to Aeshaane, it was an art lover’s dream come true. Founder Neesha Amrish recalls,“The museum admired our work and saw a natural synergy between our dedication to sustainability and traditional craftsmanship and Van Gogh’s legacy. We were thrilled to be asked to create a scarf inspired by his masterpiece Almond Blossom.”

For Neesha, the collaboration was a perfect fit. “Aeshaane is deeply inspired by nature, which aligns seamlessly with Van Gogh’s themes. This common ground made the project a natural extension of our brand’s ethos,” she shares.

Turning Van Gogh’s Almond Blossom into a wearable art piece was no small feat. Neesha explains, “We started by meticulously studying the painting — its delicate branches, serene blue background, and the soft white flowers. Capturing the essence of Van Gogh’s brushstrokes and colour gradients was crucial to ensure the scarf would honour the original artwork.”