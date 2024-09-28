Designers

Victoria Beckham takes Paris Fashion Week by storm with a bold and edgy collection; David Beckham and family attend in stylish outfits

Beckham’s collection was not just about the clothes. It was also a reflection of her personal style and philosophy
A model donning an outfit from Victoria Beckham's Spring Summer 2025 collection (L); David Beckham with daughter Harper (R)
A model donning an outfit from Victoria Beckham's Spring Summer 2025 collection (L); David Beckham with daughter Harper (R)
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

Victoria Beckham, the fashion icon and former Spice Girl, made a statement at Paris Fashion Week with her latest collection, a bold and innovative exploration of dressing and undressing.

The show, held against the backdrop of the picturesque Château de Bagatelle, showcased a collection that was both daring and wearable. Tailored pieces with exposed skin, folded waistbands, and missing arms created a sense of raw elegance. Slinky bias-cut dresses, sheer designs, and structured bustier tops hinted at nudity while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic.

The show was also a family affair, with Beckham’s husband David Beckham and their children Harper, Cruz, and Romeo in attendance. Harper, a budding fashionista, made a stylish appearance in a pink satin dress designed by her mother.

Victoria and David Beckham with family
David Beckham with daughter Harper
David Beckham with daughter Harper
Cruz Beckham with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel
Cruz Beckham with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel

Beckham’s collection was not just about the clothes. It was also a reflection of her personal style and philosophy. As she explained backstage, “Everything we do is really rooted in a reality. Every single garment, however much we style it and elevate it on the catwalk, every single item goes into production... It's never just about creating a silhouette. These clothes are very wearable.”

While the collection's edginess may not be suitable for everyone, there is no doubt that Victoria has cemented her position as a major player in the fashion industry. Her ability to push boundaries while maintaining a sense of practicality is a testament to her talent and vision.

A model donning an outfit from Victoria Beckham's Spring Summer 2025 collection (L); David Beckham with daughter Harper (R)
Paris Fashion Week 2024: Loewe puts on a spring explosion of flowers and form
David Beckham
Victoria Beckham
Paris Fashion Week

Related Stories

No stories found.