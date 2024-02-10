Contemporary jewellery label, Dhwani Bansal’s new collection reflects an interplay of negative and positive spaces 

Dhwani Bansal, the contemporary jewellery label straddling Bengaluru and Boston, unveils its latest collection — White Space. Inspired by the interplay of negative spaces and positive reliefs, the edit transcends traditional design, celebrating the fusion of clean lines, geometric structures and understated elegance in minimalist artistry. “After a series of organic collections, I was keen to explore structural forms high on symmetry and precision. Moving countries brought in a fresh perspective to my design, it stripped away some of the conspicuousness that is highly associated with the lifestyle here in Bengaluru and opened up layers of subtlety,” Dhwani Bansal begins.

The White Space embodies a narrative of lifestyle, much like a piece of art on a gallery wall. These spaces offer breathing room, allowing for interpretation in various forms. The collection, therefore, becomes a dynamic interplay between structure and space, inviting wearers to engage with each piece as a canvas for personal expression. “The edit features beautiful structures — designed from recycled brass with 22k micron gold, white and black rhodium plating. The collection is versatile, more like pret, unlike our previous collection, Zami, which was bold and bright,” she elaborates.

The collection boasts 25 designs, including earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings — entirely handcrafted, with prominent use of lost wax casting — all studded with gemstones that are cut, polished and set by hand. “White zirconia, black onyx and green moss agate add softness and a hint of colour to an otherwise monochromatic palette with highlights of gold. Like most frames (the ones around paintings and photographs) are either black or white or gilded in gold,” Dhwani shares.

Providing a glimpse into the collection, the jeweller lists some of her favourite pieces, “The Blanco pendant, crafted in white rhodium-plated brass with a simple black onyx pendant, exudes a timeless elegance and looks stunning on everyone who wears it.” Also shop for Kali Hoops, available in gold and white rhodium — earrings capture the essence of flowing water in the sun. The Sinna and Vazio Rings make a bold statement with their stunning, adjustable design while Tila Earrings offer adaptability and style.

Our curiosity further peaked when we heard that the label was already working on their next collection and we enquired her about the same. “I love pearls and have used them a lot and so I went back to their source, how they came into existence, discovered the beauty of the mother of pearls and that was a stunning experience! I’m working on a collection that will combine the beauty of this natural form with inspirations from my travels,”

she concludes.

₹3,200 onwards. At Indiragangar.



