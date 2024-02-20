Buna's spring-summer edit, Journey Home, turns to vintage French heirlooms for inspiration 

Wandering through a sun- kissed garden amid springtime, embracing subtle hues and soft pastel tones that evoke a feeling of tranquility and serenity, is akin to being transported to a simpler, graceful time where every moment is adorned with the delicate allure of nature's splendour. Pallavi Shantam's label Buna, which literally translates to handwork, has unveiled its SS 24 collection that offers the nostalgia and charm of taking a countryside vacation.

Borrowing cues from the whimsical romance of hand-painted florals found on vintage French heirlooms and tableware, Journey Home celebrates craftsmanship rooted in vintage aesthetics by symbolising a reflective exploration of nature's wonders. "From delicate blooms in a courtyard to the melodies of chirping sparrows at the window, the earthy texture of rain-soaked soil and the brilliance of the sun against cerulean skies the collection features intricately handcrafted designs, meticulously adorned with hand block prints on natural fabrics," Pallavi begins.

Embellished with a medley of details including quilting. embroidery, cutwork and beading, each ensemble reimagines Buna's signature silhouettes lending a rich texture to ethereal silks and breathable cotton. "With 40 ensembles to shop from, the edit boasts silhouettes that celebrate everyday femininity. Each garment, made in the softest natural fabrics, lends ease of movement and makes one feel at home and ease with oneself," the founder elucidates. One can explore a wide array of dresses like midis and wraps along with hats, scarfs, skirts and blouses - in muted tones like soft whites. blush pinks, sage green and gentle yellows.

A few pieces that stand out in the collection are the Mythical Blooms Wrap Dress adorned with delicate hand embroidery on handwoven cotton silk fabric, a lightweight organza dress featuring intricate hand block prints and a quilted and textured yoke dress perfect for layering. "Journey Home is inspired by the serene beauty of home gardens and the soft hues of spring blossoms to give our patrons a serene and contemplative aesthetic that refines simplicity and timeless elegance," the designer concludes.

₹3,500 onwards Available online.