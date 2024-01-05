Designer Payal Singhal forays into demi-couture for her latest collection in association with Coach

Payal Singhal, which started out as a small Mumbai-based label with a store on Altamount Road, has today grown to establish a pan-India presence with international footprints, as well. Over the last two decades, the label by designer Payal Singhal, has gradually carved a niche in the Indian fashion landscape as a sought-after brand for contemporary Indian clothing that translates effortlessly from Indian to Western occasion wear, highlighted with signature prints that draw inspiration from world cultures, print traditions, architectural marvels and murals.

As the celebrations for her atelier’s silver jubilee begin, Payal rolls out her new collection — Fashion in Motion — in collaboration with Coach (an American luxury fashion house). “This collection was to mark the eve of our 25th anniversary, which falls in 2024. When we started the brand in 1999, the Indian fashion industry was still a very young one and it feels as though the brand and the industry, have both grown up together. It’s been one hell of a ride — from the early days of fashion weeks, the move from print media to digital media and now social media, I’ve witnessed the whole nine yards,” Payal exclaims. The brand with the wheel of time, has widened its range of offerings, as well. “Our product line has evolved too — we started with fusion Indian occasion wear, which is still our mainstay, but we have now grown into a lifestyle brand with everything from menswear, kidswear, accessories and jewellery to prêt, resort wear, home and have done multiple collaborations across various categories,” she adds.

Aptly named, Fashion in Motion, the edit does not just signify the growth of the fashion industry and label Payal Singhal, but also marks her foray in the realm of demi-couture. This exceptional line symbolises the unwavering spirit that emerges from challenging times. Taking cues from the cyclical rebirth, observed in the transition from winter to spring, the edit uniquely encapsulates the sentiment through symbolism of flowers by paying homage to the perpetual renewal of life. “This is our first-ever demi-couture line, so when Coach approached us to work together to launch their watches in India, the show was the perfect platform to do so. A Payal Singhal girl and a Coach girl are very like-minded and it was great to have an international brand such as them to be our fashion partner,” the designer shares. This collection is an expansion of Payal Singhal’s creative horizons beyond its renowned Indian occasion wear line. While every collection from this label boasts an inherent gypsy and tribal undertone, Fashion in Motion introduces a refined bohemian vibe, infusing a playful yet classic elegance into the brand’s signature aesthetic. “A bohemian mindset has always been central to our design philosophy since the early days and at the same time, I’m deeply inspired by yesteryear charm, vintage tones and embroideries and Mughal art and architecture. The refined bohemian vibe is born out of combining these two distinct yet complementing inspirations,” Payal reveals.

Each ensemble within the collection is brought to life with intricate details such as 3D flowers, elaborate appliqué work and the iconic tassel embellishments. Traditional zardosi work has also been reimagined to infuse the collection with a touch of Indian modernness. The silhouettes, characterised by cutwork and panelling, embody the dynamic essence of the line — motion. “Fringes, metallics and florals — you will spot all the trends cool girls are sporting around the world woven into this collection. The idea has always been to tap into the global zeitgeist and update it with Indian craftsmanship. This is why the ensembles are occasion-agnostic too and can be worn well beyond just weddings and the festive season. The theme of motion is central to the edit, not just metaphorically but also in the garments that have elements of movement and sway. The collection is reflective of the transition from winter to spring and captures this sentiment with the symbolism of flowers — a nod to the perennial renewal of life. You’ll see it across our prints and 3D embellishments,” the founder elucidates.

The colour palette spans a delightful array of chalky pastels and serves as a soft canvas for the artistry that unfolds through beads, threadwork, leather, studs and appliqué on luxurious fabrics like georgette, organza and lamé. One can shop for lehengas, skirts, blouses/crop tops, flared pants, kurtas, saris, co-ord sets and more.

The collection is available for pre-order and will be available online

in February.



srushti@newindianexpress.com

@Sru_Kulkarni