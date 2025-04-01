LFWxFDCI: Kalki Koechlin stops the show in style for Max Fashion's debut on the ramp

As the beat of the viral track #IYKYDK dropped, rappers Irfana and MC Panda set the runway ablaze with their high-energy performance, amplifying the rebellious yet effortless spirit of the collection Sicilian Summer by Max Fashion. The label debuted on the ramp of LFWxFDCI with two collections, Sicilian Summer and Amalfi Escape with the beautiful Kalki Koechlin as the show stopper.
Kalki Koechlin turns showstopper for Max Fashion's LFWxFDCI debut
“The Sicilian Summer and Amalfi Escape collections are not just about fashion—they’re a celebration of living freely, confidently, and with boldness. Fashion is no longer about unattainable aspirations, but about embracing your true self, wherever you are,” says Kalki on the sidelines of the show.
Sicilian Summer has a sun-drenched dream of bold hues, classic prints, and breezy silhouettes and blurs the lines between city-edge and coastal charm, with flowing dresses, off-shoulder tops, and impeccably styled co-ords redefining summer chic. The bold prints that created fashionable spirited looks, were aimed at trendsetting sun worshippers up for resort and holiday adventures.
The runway came alive with the essence of the Mediterranean as Amalfi Escape unfolded, capturing the spirit of relaxed elegance and modern travel. Sun-kissed neutrals, soft linens, and warm terracotta hues painted the runway in serene sophistication. This was resort wear at its finest—fluid ruffle dresses, tailored co-ords, and linen-infused menswear designed for the modern wanderer.
"This debut represents the next big step in our evolution. Max Fashion has always been about making great fashion available to everyone and Lakmé Fashion Week is a natural extension of our vision to make fashion not just about aspiration, but about accessibility and inclusivity. This is more than a show; it’s the start of a new era for fashion in India," says Sumit Chandra, deputy CEO, Max Fashion.
The Amalfi Escape saw the very effervescent Kalki Koechlin in a white, flared, printed summer dress. The collection offers effortless style, combined with leisurely shapes and cool cuts. Matching the calming colours of the Italian coastline, the garments revolved around pristine crisp whites and cool blues, along with varying terracotta, rusts and sunlight oranges for the colour palette.