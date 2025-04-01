LFWxFDCI: Kalki Koechlin stops the show in style for Max Fashion's debut on the ramp

As the beat of the viral track #IYKYDK dropped, rappers Irfana and MC Panda set the runway ablaze with their high-energy performance, amplifying the rebellious yet effortless spirit of the collection Sicilian Summer by Max Fashion. The label debuted on the ramp of LFWxFDCI with two collections, Sicilian Summer and Amalfi Escape with the beautiful Kalki Koechlin as the show stopper.

Kalki Koechlin turns showstopper for Max Fashion's LFWxFDCI debut

“The Sicilian Summer and Amalfi Escape collections are not just about fashion—they’re a celebration of living freely, confidently, and with boldness. Fashion is no longer about unattainable aspirations, but about embracing your true self, wherever you are,” says Kalki on the sidelines of the show.