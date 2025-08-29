This Gen-Z-favoured jewellery brand rings in its 13th year with a pre-fall collection

In its 13th year, Outhouse introduces a commemorative collection, Alchemy, that draws on the mysticism of the number thirteen — long misunderstood, but in truth, the number of the goddess, of lunar cycles, of sacred change. “Some names are given. Others are distilled — forged like gold from ore. Alchemy is born from fusion of two distinct energies transmuting into something new. It embodies the alchemy of becoming — a dance of elements, where raw meets refined, earth meets air and two become one. It reflects our mirrored yet contrasting spirits — each a unique metal in its own right, but together, creating an alloy stronger and more luminous than either alone. Grounded and ethereal, sculptural and sensual — this sacred chemistry is the heart of the brand,” shares Kaabia Grewal, co-founder.