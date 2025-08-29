This Gen-Z-favoured jewellery brand rings in its 13th year with a pre-fall collection

In its 13th year, Outhouse introduces a commemorative collection, Alchemy, that draws on the mysticism of the number thirteen — long misunderstood, but in truth, the number of the goddess, of lunar cycles, of sacred change. “Some names are given. Others are distilled — forged like gold from ore. Alchemy is born from fusion of two distinct energies transmuting into something new. It embodies the alchemy of becoming — a dance of elements, where raw meets refined, earth meets air and two become one. It reflects our mirrored yet contrasting spirits — each a unique metal in its own right, but together, creating an alloy stronger and more luminous than either alone. Grounded and ethereal, sculptural and sensual — this sacred chemistry is the heart of the brand,” shares Kaabia Grewal, co-founder.
Alchemy is a study in transformation — the collection draws on the elemental metaphor of liquid gold folding into silver, distinct yet inseparable, capturing the dualities within us. “As sisters and co-founders, we have always been two distinct metals — one molten and instinctive, the other tempered and precise. Alone, each is complete. Together, they transform. A key starting point was our time in the Maldives. The quiet force of the sea, immense in its power, yet infinitely calming in presence, inspired the collection’s spirit,” reveals Sasha Grewal, co-founder.
The collection’s icon is the Koko bug, which emerges as the philosopher’s stone of this collection, a signature emblem of transformation. “It shapeshifts: becoming a safety pin, a shell, a seahorse, a snake. Each form is symbolic, a reminder that identity is never fixed but forged and reforged. From protective to provocative, sacred to surreal, every motif becomes an alchemical sigil, holding within it the many selves we inhabit and the endless process of becoming,” Kaabia notes.
The capsule features about 40 to 45 pieces, each conceived as a crucible of transformation. Spanning earrings, necklaces, handwear, belts and couture statement accents, every design becomes a wearable experiment in form and fusion. “Anchoring this alchemic journey is the Koko Klutch series — a sculptural statement, both structured and textured. From the Koko Runway the wingspan of the signature bug — to the Koko Bug Bag, the Koko Aeronaut and the Rebel Tote, each iteration reimagines the bug in distinct silhouettes,” Sasha lists.
It all began with the elemental marriage of gold and silver — sun and moon — the foundation of the collection’s alchemy. “From there, the palette dissolves into transparency and light, where crystals, glass and iridescent resin capture the fleeting moment of transformation, like water turning to steam. Finally, the story deepens with a rich maroon stone series — visceral, grounding and alchemical in its weight,” Kaabia explains.
Much like an alchemist’s process, every technique blends precision with transformation. “Stone-setting, precision casting and hand-polishing bring raw matter to luminous form. Fine beadwork is woven with rhythm, creating a tactile language of texture and fluidity. “In the vegan leather bags, structure is sculpted before being transmuted with metal hardware and crystal embellishments — a fusion of the grounded and the rarefied. Each technique is both ritual and experiment, turning base components into wearable gold,” Sasha says.
Alchemy is an ode to this process: the sacred symmetry that happens when 24 carat gold and silver-plated metal converse like fire and moonlight, creating the signature duo-metallic identity of the collection.
“Swarovski crystals, glass stones and iridescent resin refract light like distillations of air and water. Transparent water glass stones appear as if suspended midtransformation, frozen in that rare moment when matter shifts state. Natural pearls, moonstones and shells act as the organic counterbalance, earth-born relics shaped by time and tide. In the Waterfall Pearls series, these elements evoke the alchemy of the ocean itself: restless, cyclical and eternal. The eco-conscious Koko Klutch series, a collection of structured yet fluid handbags, is crowned with the house’s signature duo-metallic Koko Bug, traced with crystal accents,” elucidates Kaabia.
Price on request. Will be made available online soon.
