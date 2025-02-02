Ame's Pashm collection elevates luxury with sustainable pashmina and timeless craftsmanship
PASHM, Ame’s latest collection, elevates the pure luxury of Pashmina to new heights with a collection that celebrates simplicity, authenticity, and sustainability. Created with the finest undyed Pashmina fibers, each piece honours the rich traditions of nomadic tribes in the Tibetan Plateau. The collection, ranging from trench coats to statement jacket dresses, reflects a modern global wardrobe while preserving the raw beauty of the fabric.
Geethica Naidu, founder of Ame, shares how her immersive journey with the nomadic tribes influenced the design process, highlighting a deep respect for craftsmanship and mindful luxury. The garments, with bespoke brass buttons and Pashmina linings, offer timeless versatility, designed for both comfort and sophistication. Each piece is a true celebration of heritage and eco-conscious luxury.
Q. What did you learn from the nomadic tribes and how did it influence the design process?
A. Living among the nomadic tribes was a profoundly transformative experience. Their camping sites are spread across the Tibetan Plateau of Ladakh, at elevations ranging from 14,000 to 18,000 ft above sea level. The oxygen levels at these altitudes are significantly reduced—around 50-60 per cent of what we experience at sea level—forcing you to adapt to a slower, more mindful pace of life. And I mean that quite literally. We had to conserve energy for essential activities, take frequent breaks every five minutes, and consciously practice deep breathing. Despite all these efforts, we often found ourselves running out of breath.
We walked alongside the nomads to their grazing grounds, witnessing firsthand how Pashmina was carefully combed from the goats, spun and then woven. Their looms, crafted entirely from locally available materials, stand in stark contrast to the industrial looms I’m accustomed to as a textile designer. Yet, the intricate textiles they create on these basic looms are nothing short of breathtaking—a true testament to their skill, patience, and resourcefulness.
Beyond the craft, the experience had a profound spiritual impact. Removed from the chaos of city life, we were immersed in the serenity of untouched landscapes, earthy tones, and a lifestyle deeply rooted in harmony with nature. This simplicity and preservation became the central philosophy of this collection. For example, we chose to retain the natural, undyed colours of Pashmina fibers to honour their purity and elevate their beauty without succumbing to fleeting trends or colour forecasts.
The garments in the collection are designed to be simple yet essential—a timeless addition to anyone’s wardrobe. Experiencing the origin of Pashmina and being actively involved in the textile-making process made us very possessive about our fabrics. This led to an obsessive dedication to ensuring that only the finest details went into every piece. From handcrafted brass buttons to linings made entirely of Pashmina, every element of the collection reflects our deep respect for the craft.
What does the decision to retain the raw shade of Pashmina mean for the overall aesthetic of the collection?
Retaining the raw, undyed shades of Pashmina pays homage to the fiber’s natural beauty and purity. Each shade—soft ivory, warm beige, or earthy brown—tells the story of its origin and reflects the untouched landscapes of Ladakh. This decision adds authenticity to the collection.
The raw aesthetic also aligns with Ame’s philosophy of sustainability and conscious luxury. By preserving the natural shades, we minimise chemical processing, maintaining the fiber’s softness and integrity. This choice creates a collection that is not only visually captivating but also eco-friendly, appealing to a global audience that values mindful craftsmanship.
The collection offers a range of timeless and versatile pieces. How do you envision consumers styling them, and what makes them suitable for a global wardrobe?
The Pashm collection is designed with versatility in mind, making each piece suitable for diverse wardrobes and occasions. The trench coats, jackets, skirts, and shirts can be styled effortlessly for both casual and formal settings. For instance, pairing a tailored jacket dress with minimalist accessories creates a sophisticated look for an evening event. A Pashmina trench coat layered over a monochrome ensemble transition seamlessly from a business meeting to a dinner outing.
The skirts and shirts, with their classic silhouettes, can be mixed and matched with other wardrobe staples for endless styling possibilities. What sets this collection apart is its adaptability. The lightweight, breathable fabric makes it perfect for various climates, while our designs ensure that they resonate with a global audience. These are investment pieces that embody understated luxury, offering functionality without compromising elegance.
What are some of the key features in the design of the trench coats, jacket dresses, skirts, and shirts that elevate them to a new level of sophistication?
Each garment is crafted from 100 per cent Pashmina, inside and out. Even the linings are made from Pashmina, ensuring an unmatched level of comfort and quality. We developed a bespoke range of buttons specifically for this collection. This process took five months of research and iterations, showcasing our commitment to detail. The collection reflects beautifully handwoven timeless fabrics that honour tradition and innovation. The silhouettes are precisely tailored, ensuring a perfect blend of comfort and style. These thoughtful details elevate the garments, making them clothing and heirloom pieces that tell a story.
What has been the most rewarding aspect of working on this collection for you and your team?
The most rewarding aspect of this journey has been building connections with nomadic communities and integrating their craft into a modern context. Collaborating with these artisans, understanding their challenges, and working together to create something meaningful has been deeply fulfilling. A highlight of this experience was the documentary we created, which offers a glimpse into their lives, the art of Pashmina-making, and the breathtaking landscapes they call home. This documentary has provided an incredible opportunity to honour their story and preserve their legacy. In addition, we’ve developed educational content shared across our platforms to raise awareness about their craft, culture, and the painstaking process behind making Pashmina.
This collection stands as a testament to their artistry and resilience. Sharing their story with a global audience while promoting mindful craftsmanship has been an unparalleled experience for our team.
Price starts at Rs 1 lakh. Available online.
