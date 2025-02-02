Ame's Pashm collection elevates luxury with sustainable pashmina and timeless craftsmanship

PASHM, Ame’s latest collection, elevates the pure luxury of Pashmina to new heights with a collection that celebrates simplicity, authenticity, and sustainability. Created with the finest undyed Pashmina fibers, each piece honours the rich traditions of nomadic tribes in the Tibetan Plateau. The collection, ranging from trench coats to statement jacket dresses, reflects a modern global wardrobe while preserving the raw beauty of the fabric.

Geethica Naidu, founder of Ame, shares how her immersive journey with the nomadic tribes influenced the design process, highlighting a deep respect for craftsmanship and mindful luxury. The garments, with bespoke brass buttons and Pashmina linings, offer timeless versatility, designed for both comfort and sophistication. Each piece is a true celebration of heritage and eco-conscious luxury.

Q. What did you learn from the nomadic tribes and how did it influence the design process?

A. Living among the nomadic tribes was a profoundly transformative experience. Their camping sites are spread across the Tibetan Plateau of Ladakh, at elevations ranging from 14,000 to 18,000 ft above sea level. The oxygen levels at these altitudes are significantly reduced—around 50-60 per cent of what we experience at sea level—forcing you to adapt to a slower, more mindful pace of life. And I mean that quite literally. We had to conserve energy for essential activities, take frequent breaks every five minutes, and consciously practice deep breathing. Despite all these efforts, we often found ourselves running out of breath.