Fashion is an extension of yourself; it’s your second skin: Sanjay Garg

What role do you think fashion plays in shaping identity, particularly for the modern Indian woman?

In fact, it’s the other way around. Fashion is an extension of yourself. It’s your second skin. Your home is also a reflection of that, your personality. What you wear reflects how you look at the world and how you want the world to look at you.

How do you feel about the current fashion landscape in India? Do you see it evolving in a way that’s more inclusive of traditional craftsmanship?

There is much work still to be done, though we are witnessing a shift toward more conscious consumption in a very small-scale section of society. Conscious living, conscious buying, conscious eating—it’s all interrelated.

Indian craftsmanship depends on three things. Being Indian and comfortable in Indian skin. Changing the perception of “handmade in India.” And appreciating our luxury versus what is made outside… what is the future that lies in luxury, design, quality, and innovation.