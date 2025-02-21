Ritu Beri redefines fashion and heritage with Escape Goa

With over 30 years in the fashion industry, how has your design philosophy evolved?

My design philosophy has evolved through experience, challenges, and an insatiable hunger for creativity. Life itself has been my greatest muse—thriving in uncertainty has fueled my dreams beyond limits. While trends shift, my core values remain — success isn’t just measured in achievements but in the people who stand by you. Fashion, to me, is a romantic pursuit of innovation and storytelling—this essence has remained unchanged.

You’ve worked with a variety of clients and in diverse settings. What project or collection is closest to your heart and why?

Every project has a story, but Escape is the one closest to my heart. It’s more than a space—it’s an experience, a creative haven where artistry meets emotion. Beyond that, projects that celebrate cultural heritage, push creative boundaries, or create impact resonate deeply with me. Whether it’s honouring India’s craftsmanship or collaborating on global platforms, the most fulfilling moments are when fashion becomes a bridge between tradition and innovation—just like Escape.

How do you balance innovation with tradition in your designs?

Blending the old with the new is the essence of my design philosophy. At RB, we craft experiences, not just products—sight, sound, and touch are integral to how fashion is perceived. Lighting, soundscapes, and accessibility transform shopping into an immersive journey. My designs honour heritage while embracing modernity, ensuring that craftsmanship and experience are at the heart of everything.

Can you tell us more about Escape and what inspired you to create this cultural hub in Goa?

Escape was born from the idea of merging design, culture, and art into an immersive experience. Goa, with its vibrant energy, was the perfect setting. I envisioned a space where customers don’t just shop—they connect with stories, emotions, and creativity at every touchpoint. Escape is about breaking free from the ordinary and embracing a world of artistic expression, where my design philosophy is woven into every detail.

How do fashion, art, and culture influence one another in the space you’ve created?

At Escape, the fusion of fashion, art, and culture isn’t just a design choice—it’s an intentional experience. The motifs of red and white, bold stripes, macro florals, and gilded accents define my aesthetic, creating a cohesive atmosphere. Red and white represents energy, balance, and purity, setting the tone for the space, while stripes add structure and movement. Macro florals symbolise boldness, growth, and artistic expression, and gilded details — a touch of timeless luxury. Every element breathes creativity, making Escape more than a destination — it’s an artistic journey.

Goa is a place known for its rich cultural tapestry. How does the essence of Goa influence the atmosphere and the activities at Escape?

Goa’s soul is deeply embedded in Escape—from its stunning villa to the seamless blend of old and new. The architecture, the energy, and the creative pulse of the city provide the perfect foundation for this cultural haven. It’s a space that feels timeless yet contemporary, reflecting Goa’s effortless harmony between heritage and modernity.

Who or what continues to inspire your creativity today?

Life itself! Every experience, encounter, and challenge adds a new layer to my artistic vision. People, culture, and nature are my greatest muses—the ever-changing world around me shapes my designs, pushing me to evolve constantly.

In a world where trends come and go, how do you stay true to your personal aesthetic while maintaining relevance in a fast-evolving industry?

I stay true to my aesthetic by embracing an eclectic mix of styles. My spirit is feminine, romantic, and flamboyant—I design pieces that are unexpected and dramatic. I steer away from anything too matched or predictable—individuality is key. Drama is everything—it’s what makes my work distinct and keeps it relevant in an ever-evolving industry.

Do you feel that art and culture play a crucial role in defining the future of design?

Absolutely! Art and culture are the soul of design. They give fashion depth, emotion, and a narrative that goes beyond aesthetics. Design isn’t just about trends—it’s about telling stories, preserving heritage, and pushing creative boundaries. When art and culture merge with fashion, they create something truly timeless yet innovative. That’s exactly the philosophy behind Escape—a space where design, culture, and creativity come together in a seamless experience. Every corner tells a story, celebrating the beauty of tradition while embracing the boldness of modern design.

As someone who has consistently pushed boundaries, what does the future hold for Ritu Beri?

The future is all about reinvention, creativity, and exploring the impossible. I thrive on pushing limits and staying inspired. Right now, Escape is buzzing with exciting collaborations—art shows, fashion pop-ups, music nights, and creative workshops—all designed to fuel inspiration and spark conversations. It’s a hub where culture, community, and creativity collide, and we’re only getting started!

What are some of the things you enjoy doing outside of your work?

Finding balance is always a challenge, but quality time with my daughter, Gia, is my ultimate reset. She’s my greatest joy, my stress buster, and my biggest inspiration. Travelling with her, sharing experiences, and just being in the moment keeps me grounded. Life moves fast, and I make it a priority to create beautiful memories along the way.

You’ve achieved so much in your career. What advice would you give to the next generation of designers and creatives?

Dream big. Break rules. Believe in yourself. The path to success isn’t easy, but it’s the bold risk-takers who truly make an impact. Be fearless in your creativity, embrace experimentation, and don’t be afraid to push boundaries. It’s not just about designing clothes—it’s about creating a legacy, a movement, a story. Stay hungry, stay passionate, and most importantly, stay true to your vision.

In one sentence, how would you like to be remembered in the world of fashion and design?

As a trailblazer who redefined fashion by weaving creativity, culture, and innovation into every design.

manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin