Label Moonray collaborates with expert Italian artisans to craft plant–based handbags

Lune is French for moon. “It’s our guiding light, our eternal muse, embodying both strength and femininity. Designed to defy trends and outlast seasons, these handbags are a natural reflection of Moonray’s identity and inspire a collection that is both timeless and forward-thinking,” the creative director reveals. Seeing how nature has always been an inspiration for the label, for the fall/winter collection, they looked at the pebble detail as a nod to the smooth stones found along the riverbank, shaped over time by water’s gentle unwavering force. “ The luxurious 22k gold-plated metal accents and chrome chains aren’t just embellishments; they’re a statement and a hallmark of Moonray’s quality,” she shares.