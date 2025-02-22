Label Moonray collaborates with expert Italian artisans to craft plant–based handbags

Moonray is taking a new step in its journey with the launch of its first luxury handbags, the Lune range. Following the success of Métier by Moonray — a line of made-to-order and ready-to-wear clothing — the designer label founded by Karishma Swali and Avantika Swali now aims to offer accessories too. “Inspired by the moon — a timeless symbol of strength and femininity — we created the Lune and Lune Mini,” Karishma Swali, founder and creative director begins.
Handcrafted in Italy, these bags are made from plant-based corn leather and finished with 22k gold-plated hardware and chrome chains, featuring delicate pebble details. “By embracing plant-based alternatives and working with Italian artisans, we’re redefining luxury with a conscience, honouring traditional techniques while pushing the boundaries of responsible design,” she elucidates. The innovative corn leather promises the same softness, durability and elegance as traditional leather — but without the environmental cost or harm to animals.
Lune is French for moon. “It’s our guiding light, our eternal muse, embodying both strength and femininity. Designed to defy trends and outlast seasons, these handbags are a natural reflection of Moonray’s identity and inspire a collection that is both timeless and forward-thinking,” the creative director reveals. Seeing how nature has always been an inspiration for the label, for the fall/winter collection, they looked at the pebble detail as a nod to the smooth stones found along the riverbank, shaped over time by water’s gentle unwavering force. “ The luxurious 22k gold-plated metal accents and chrome chains aren’t just embellishments; they’re a statement and a hallmark of Moonray’s quality,” she shares.
Rendered in a rich colour palette of Midnight blue, Burgundy, Soft Pink, Ocean Blue and Classic Black — the Lune and Lune mini are just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Moonray. “As we continue to push the boundaries of conscious design, we’re already looking ahead — expanding our accessories line with a footwear collection set to arrive later this year,” the founder signs off.
₹24,800 onwards. Available online.