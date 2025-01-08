Exclusive: Designer Amit Aggarwal takes us through his debut show in Kolkata

A

I see designs evolving even further, with a strong focus on sustainability and technological innovation. The over-the-top embellishments and traditional silhouettes we’ve seen in the past will likely fade, making way for cleaner, more modern, and refined designs.

The audience is leaning toward incorporating more eco-friendly fabrics, sustainable materials, and perhaps even bio-fabrics or textiles that respond to environmental factors. Gender fluidity will also play a big role in blurring the lines between traditional male and female garments, offering pieces that feel more inclusive and versatile. Sculptural, architectural shapes will continue to inspire but I foresee a move toward minimalist designs with unexpected, subtle twists that maintain a sense of surprise and innovation.