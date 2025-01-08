Exclusive: Designer Amit Aggarwal takes us through his debut show in Kolkata
It has been an incredible year for couturier Amit Aggarwal’s eponymous label, filled with growth, opportunities, and a lot of creative exploration. All of Amit’s designs had the distinct stamp of interesting experiments with new materials, techniques, and collaborations, to which the response had been overwhelmingly positive. At the onset of 2025, the designer is all set for his first ever show in the City of Joy at The India Story on January 10 evening. As Kolkata gears up for a great show, we speak to Amit to know about the same and his fashion roster for the year ahead.
Kolkata is super excited to have your first show here. How excited are you?
Oh, I’m so excited about being in Kolkata. It’s honestly such an honour to bring my collection to a city with such rich culture and style. I’ve heard so much about the city’s love for art, fashion, and design, and I can't wait to see how the audience responds. It feels like a big moment, and there’s always that mix of nervousness and thrill before a debut, but the energy I’m expecting from the audience will definitely push me to make this show unforgettable.
Are we going to witness a melange of your best on the ramp?
Absolutely! You’ll be witnessing a beautiful melange of everything that defines our design philosophy. It’s a blend of timeless elegance and bold, contemporary statements. We are bringing forward a fusion of traditional techniques and modern silhouettes, with an emphasis on craftsmanship and intricate detailing. The collection will have an exciting mix our couture and pret pieces along with some great menswear.
There will be some unexpected twists, statement pieces, and a few surprises. I want everyone to feel a sense of celebration and artistic expression, to see fashion in a new light, and leave with that unforgettable feeling of something truly special. I’m hoping the audience will see the heart and soul behind every piece.
What are we going to witness from your label in 2025?
I’m excited to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation and upcycling in fashion. Building on our commitment to conscious design, we will be exploring new materials and technologies along with interactive textiles that respond to their environment. We are also looking forward to exciting collaborations this year and a stronger focus on inclusivity—designing pieces that cater to diverse body types and identities.
You came up with a capsule party edit in between. What was the idea behind the same?
The Evening Edit is a small collection that exudes a sense of effortless glamour, blending high-fashion sensibilities with commercial wearability. The striking pieces are crafted to elevate any evening, offering a fusion of bold statements and timeless chic, highlighting our signature approach to innovation and artistry.
Your fashion forecast for 2025?
I see designs evolving even further, with a strong focus on sustainability and technological innovation. The over-the-top embellishments and traditional silhouettes we’ve seen in the past will likely fade, making way for cleaner, more modern, and refined designs.
The audience is leaning toward incorporating more eco-friendly fabrics, sustainable materials, and perhaps even bio-fabrics or textiles that respond to environmental factors. Gender fluidity will also play a big role in blurring the lines between traditional male and female garments, offering pieces that feel more inclusive and versatile. Sculptural, architectural shapes will continue to inspire but I foresee a move toward minimalist designs with unexpected, subtle twists that maintain a sense of surprise and innovation.
Do you think that Gen Z and Gen-Alpha have a laidback casual style of dressing that’s bringing the streetwear back into focus?
I think Gen Z and Gen Alpha are definitely bringing streetwear back into the spotlight, but with their own unique twist. There’s a laidback, effortless vibe to their style that’s not just about being comfortable, but also about expressing individuality. For these generations, fashion is less about rigid rules and more about freedom, creativity, and mixing influences. What’s exciting about this shift is that they’re not just wearing oversized hoodies and sneakers—they're layering pieces in unexpected ways, mixing high-end brands with thrifted finds, and using fashion to communicate social or political statements. It’s a fascinating time, and I think the future of fashion is going to be defined by this sense of individuality, inclusivity, and innovation that these younger generations are championing.
How much do you like mocha mousse the colour of the year and how are you incorporating it into your creations this year?
I’m absolutely drawn to Mocha Mousse -- it’s such a rich, earthy tone that exudes warmth and sophistication while still feeling incredibly versatile. There’s something deeply grounded about it, yet it has the kind of depth that allows for experimentation. We have incorporated the colour in our upcoming collections.
Your advice for the fashionistas?
Be unapologetically yourself. Fashion should never wear you; instead, you should wear it. The true essence of being fashionable lies in embracing your individuality and expressing it with confidence. Fashion should reflect who you are—your personality, your experiences, and your worldview—not a trend or an idea imposed by others.