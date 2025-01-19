Kolkata-based fashion designer Neha Kankaria brings a revolution in the children’s fashion industry

The common statement ‘there is nothing to wear’ becomes all the more relevant when we talk about children and their clothes. Every time there is an occasion, parents start rummaging through clothes, or searching frantically everywhere to get the perfect fit for them. In this vacuum, enters Little Weird by Neha Kankaria, the award-winning designer catering to designer-wear affordable fashion for children and also making the parents bid goodbye to their nightmares.
Kankaria, recently awarded as Best Designer at the Junior Miss India, spoke to Indulge about her journey from Kathmandu to Kolkata, creating a space for her designer-wear brand and filling in the gap in children’s fashion industry.
Entering Children’s Fashion Realm
Recalling her entrance to the kid’s specific fashion industry she mentions, “I was always into designing and in the fashion industry. In 2016 when I was looking for a dress for my daughter, I was not able to figure out where to purchase one from because everyone had the same traditional designs. Hardly one or two people were into Western-wear that time for kids. That’s when I thought that I should start something different which is not available in the market and Little Weird was born in 2018.”
Throwing light on the interesting name of the brand, she says, “My designs are not something regularly found in Kolkata or even in India. It’s a little unique for kids. I work a lot with prints and the colours I use are a little bold. It’s something which is uniquely ‘weird’ and not regularly experimented with. So, that’s why the name ‘Little Weird’.
Kathmandu to Kolkata
Kankaria shifted base from Kathmandu to Kolkata post-marriage. When asked to draw parallels between the two places she enumerates, “Nepal was always very fashion forward. Kolkata, on the other hand, was initially conservative in terms of what children should be wearing or earmarking a certain type of clothes for them. I wanted to break that and introduce a revolution in the kids fashion industry.”
Talking about her journey with Little Weird and creating a space for herself among the Kolkata audience she says, “Initially I was only designing and supplying to Bombay, Chennai and Delhi. I thought Kolkata doesn’t have the market, but I was wrong. When I started promotions in Kolkata during COVID times in 2020, I was sold out because people loved my prints and designs. That was when I started my store in Deshapriya Park.”
Dressing young fashionista
Neha has been participating in various Fashion Shows where she dresses young fashionistas in her designs. “In 2021 was our first India Kid’s Fashion Week and we were awarded the Best Party Wear Brand. Early on in January this year we have received the Best Designer Award from Junior Miss India.”
Talking in depth about her journey at the Junior Miss India stage she mentions, “The kid’s there came from all over India. The age group was from 5- 16 years. They were super talented and smart. They have a designer round where designers from all over India come and showcased their talents. In this round, I was the only designer from Kolkata and we clicked well with our designs and prints.”
Design Aesthetics
Opening up about her designs Neha points out what works well with the audience, “Normally bright colours like pink, neon, green and more of prints and abstract patterns that make them stand out in the crowd, works well.” She elucidates further, “We usually use cotton and light-weight breathable satin or pure organza. We even customise as per clients need”.
Elaborating on the Nepali influences in her work, she mentions, “Each and every design, print, and cut speaks a volume about Nepal. Nepal is very fashion forward and influenced by Korean culture. I have short draped skirts, pleated ones, short dresses, cone shaped sleeved dress etc. These have strong reflection of Nepali fashion.”
When we asked her about her interaction with parents that further amplifies what they want today, she mentions, “Parents literally want their kids to stand out. They don’t want anything which is very typical or regular. Short dresses are really in.”
Trending Zones
With the year just starting out, we asked Neha what she thinks would catch up over the next few months, to which she responds, “I think purple and emerald green will click this year. Also big sleeves and ruffles are back with a boom.” She also mentions that ‘’Twinning is our forte and I love doing that’,’ when questioned about this trend which is creating headlines.
Newer collections
With her 28-pieces party-wear collection just launched at the pageant, she mentions that they can be worn at “birthday parties, carnivals, maybe wedding functions etc”. Also, giving a sneak peek at how the rest of the year will pan out she says, “This year we are also planning to launch our fusion wear collection which is high on demand from our clients.”
Price on Request
Collections are available in-store and via Instagram