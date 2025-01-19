Kolkata-based fashion designer Neha Kankaria brings a revolution in the children’s fashion industry

Entering Children’s Fashion Realm

Recalling her entrance to the kid’s specific fashion industry she mentions, “I was always into designing and in the fashion industry. In 2016 when I was looking for a dress for my daughter, I was not able to figure out where to purchase one from because everyone had the same traditional designs. Hardly one or two people were into Western-wear that time for kids. That’s when I thought that I should start something different which is not available in the market and Little Weird was born in 2018.”

Throwing light on the interesting name of the brand, she says, “My designs are not something regularly found in Kolkata or even in India. It’s a little unique for kids. I work a lot with prints and the colours I use are a little bold. It’s something which is uniquely ‘weird’ and not regularly experimented with. So, that’s why the name ‘Little Weird’.

Kathmandu to Kolkata

Kankaria shifted base from Kathmandu to Kolkata post-marriage. When asked to draw parallels between the two places she enumerates, “Nepal was always very fashion forward. Kolkata, on the other hand, was initially conservative in terms of what children should be wearing or earmarking a certain type of clothes for them. I wanted to break that and introduce a revolution in the kids fashion industry.”

Talking about her journey with Little Weird and creating a space for herself among the Kolkata audience she says, “Initially I was only designing and supplying to Bombay, Chennai and Delhi. I thought Kolkata doesn’t have the market, but I was wrong. When I started promotions in Kolkata during COVID times in 2020, I was sold out because people loved my prints and designs. That was when I started my store in Deshapriya Park.”