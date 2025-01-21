Milan Fashion Week: Giorgio Armani redefines menswear trends with luxe textures and sparkling accents

On the closing day of Milan Fashion Week, Giorgio Armani unveiled his Fall-Winter 2025-26 menswear collection, capturing attention with shimmering textiles and subtle crystal accents. At 90, Armani continues to redefine elegance, showcasing his mastery of light and texture.

Set in his historic Via Borgonuovo headquarters, the runway show transported attendees with rhythmic beats and sophisticated designs. Celebrities such as Adrien Brody, Joe Alwyn, Rocco Ritchie, and Darren Star braved the drizzle to witness Armani’s artistry, while fans gathered outside for glimpses of the VIPs.

Soft Silhouettes and Textural Elegance

The collection highlighted soft, fluid silhouettes enriched with luxurious fabrics like winter velvet and corduroy. Pleated trousers gathered slightly at the ankles, offering graceful movement and an effortless tuck into lace-up boots.