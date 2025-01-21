Milan Fashion Week: Giorgio Armani redefines menswear trends with luxe textures and sparkling accents

On the closing day of Milan Fashion Week, Giorgio Armani unveiled his Fall-Winter 2025-26 menswear collection, capturing attention with shimmering textiles and subtle crystal accents. At 90, Armani continues to redefine elegance, showcasing his mastery of light and texture.
Set in his historic Via Borgonuovo headquarters, the runway show transported attendees with rhythmic beats and sophisticated designs. Celebrities such as Adrien Brody, Joe Alwyn, Rocco Ritchie, and Darren Star braved the drizzle to witness Armani’s artistry, while fans gathered outside for glimpses of the VIPs.
Soft Silhouettes and Textural Elegance
The collection highlighted soft, fluid silhouettes enriched with luxurious fabrics like winter velvet and corduroy. Pleated trousers gathered slightly at the ankles, offering graceful movement and an effortless tuck into lace-up boots.
Jackets layered over sporty zippered vests provided a contemporary edge, while scarves—ranging from big knits doubling as hoods to built-in turtlenecks—replaced traditional ties. Faux fur collars, a popular trend in Milan this season, made understated appearances on outerwear.
Jewel Tones and Subtle Sparkle
Rich jewel tones—ruby, emerald, and sapphire—added vibrancy to a neutral palette, while delicate crystal pins adorned evening lapels. A handful of women’s looks highlighted the versatility of Armani’s menswear-inspired designs, blending seamlessly with the collection. The show concluded with couples shimmering in sequins and crystals, epitomising festive sophistication.
Trend Highlights
Brimmed hats, unstructured bags, shimmering textiles, and sporty zip vests paired with suits emerged as key trends, cementing Armani’s influence on contemporary fashion.
Armani took his final bow in a blue velvet jacket, a testament to his enduring hallmark of comfort and elegance. As Milan Fashion Week wrapped, the fashion world set its sights on Paris, with Armani’s dazzling collection leaving a lasting impression.