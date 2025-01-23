Walter Van Beirendonck brings whimsy and social commentary to Paris Fashion Week

Walter Van Beirendonck, one of the iconic Antwerp Six designers, delivered a standout menswear show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, blending surreal whimsy with incisive social commentary. Known for his boundary-pushing style, Van Beirendonck’s latest collection struck a balance between nostalgia and avant-garde theatrics.
The runway came alive with oversized beige bowler hats and loose '70s-inspired check suits featuring retro boho collars, creating a sense of playful nostalgia. Yet, the collection ventured into darker, more thought-provoking territory, as Edward Scissorhands-inspired deconstructed suits with elongated faux fingers hinted at themes of fragility and alienation.
Skull-and-bone motifs adorned caps, adding a cheeky nod to the macabre, while angular caterpillar-like shapes snaked beneath sneaker boots. Feminine headscarves of the 1950s were reimagined as abstract, sculptural 3D forms, giving the collection tactile depth and a modern edge.
Alien influences emerged through spidery face masks paired with rounded, otherworldly fingers, amplifying the eerie yet playful atmosphere. A mourning black veil resembling a beekeeper’s hat added a symbolic layer, reflecting fragility in an absurd world.
Van Beirendonck’s work goes beyond aesthetics, channelling personal and societal tensions into bold, wearable art. His theatrical proportions, absurdist headpieces, and alien alphabets challenge conventional notions of fashion, encouraging audiences to question and explore.
While his avant-garde designs may not cater to traditional tastes, Van Beirendonck’s fearless creativity underscores his enduring relevance in the fashion world. Through this collection, he once again proves that the most compelling fashion isn’t just about clothing—it’s about pushing boundaries and sparking conversation.