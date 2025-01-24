Designer Payal Singhal’s latest collaborative collection with Lavie unveils luxury handbags inspired by flora, fauna and heritage

If coveting a luxury Indian designer handbag is on your list of resolutions for 2025, Lavie just made it easier for you! Lavie, one of India’s most popular fashion accessory brands, has joined forces with celebrated designer Payal Singhal to unveil an exclusive limited-edition collection of handbags.

This collaboration seamlessly blends the bag brand’s modern designs with the ace designer’s signature artistic flair, creating an exclusive line that fuses contemporary fashion with Indian cultural motifs. “This collaboration was bor n from a shared vision to make designer fashion more accessible to a wider audience. Our designs, known for intricate detailing and bold, artistic prints, blend seamlessly with Lavie’s modern design sensibilities. Together, we’ve created a collection that allows women to carry a piece of art while enjoying fashion-forward styles, ” Payal Singhal begins.