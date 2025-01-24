Designer Payal Singhal’s latest collaborative collection with Lavie unveils luxury handbags inspired by flora, fauna and heritage

If coveting a luxury Indian designer handbag is on your list of resolutions for 2025, Lavie just made it easier for you! Lavie, one of India’s most popular fashion accessory brands, has joined forces with celebrated designer Payal Singhal to unveil an exclusive limited-edition collection of handbags.
This collaboration seamlessly blends the bag brand’s modern designs with the ace designer’s signature artistic flair, creating an exclusive line that fuses contemporary fashion with Indian cultural motifs. “This collaboration was bor n from a shared vision to make designer fashion more accessible to a wider audience. Our designs, known for intricate detailing and bold, artistic prints, blend seamlessly with Lavie’s modern design sensibilities. Together, we’ve created a collection that allows women to carry a piece of art while enjoying fashion-forward styles, ” Payal Singhal begins.
The limited-edition collection spotlights the timeless inspiration of flora, fauna and heritage. Featuring 17 stunning designs across five distinct themes, the bags pay homage to the beauty of nature and the rich history of Indian craftsmanship. The Safari print captures the adventurous spirit of African jungles, with bold motifs of flora and fauna. The English summer garden-inspired Abutilon print showcases exotic flowers in soft pastels and bright hues, while the Saras print, steeped in the grandeur of Mughal gardens, integrates lush greenery and delicate patterns.
“One of my personal favourites is the Anar Mor print, inspired by the royal palaces of Jaipur. This design combines regal nostalgia with intricate hand-painted detailing and the Indian peacock motif used across the theme adds a touch of magic, transporting you into a world of elegance and artistry. This motif has been a signature of our brand and continues to resonate with our audience today,” the designer reveals.
The collection, which includes totes, satchels and slings, is brought to life with a vibrant colour palette featuring classic tones of white, off-white, pink and teal. These hues are further complimented by pops of red, orange, yellow ochre, leafy green and indigo blue — a curation that aligns with Payal Singhal’s signature occasion-wear aesthetic while embracing current fashion trends.
Another highlight of this partnership is how sustainability continues to remain a shared commitment for both labels, promoting environmentally conscious practices. “By prioritising high-quality, cruelty-free materials, we’ve created a collection crafted entirely from premium vegan leather that reflects the values of today’s environmentally aware consumers,” she emphasises.
Stand-out pieces from the edit include Abutilon Print Satchel Bag, Safari Print Large Box Tote Bag and Anar Mor Print Medium Flap Sling Bag in pink. We picked the Anar Mor Print Small Box Satchel Bag for ourselves and are absolutely in love with the hand-painted look of peacock and anar motifs, premium metal hardware and the spacious compartment inside.
₹4,000 onwards. Available at select Payal Singhal and Lavie stores.