Rick Owens brings gothic futurism and sustainability to Paris Fashion Week 2025

Rick Owens delivered a striking, dystopian vision at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday, transforming the Palais de Tokyo into a raw, industrial spectacle. Strobe lights pierced the darkness like futuristic prison bars, illuminating models with shaved heads and eerie contact lenses. They marched in towering boots and jackets with exaggerated, upturned collars, creating a surreal and unsettling aesthetic that felt both alien and imposing.

The collection was inspired by Owens’ long-standing connection to Concordia, an industrial town in northern Italy. Reflecting on his time working in isolation there, the US designer shared, “This cloistered life seems to be what it takes to be able to focus on reaching for something weird and wonderful.”