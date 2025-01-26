Designers

Paris Fashion Week: Hermès brings bold geometric designs to the fall menswear collection

While rooted in classic menswear, the collection celebrated a spirit of irreverence.
Hermès brightened a grey Paris afternoon with its Fall 2025 men’s collection, as Veronique Nichanian drew inspiration from the racetrack. Vibrant jockey silks served as her creative spark, blending dynamic energy with the brand’s equestrian heritage.

“I wanted this collection to be strong and energetic,” Nichanian shared, showcasing a palette that moved from earthy browns and deep teals to vibrant pops of tomato red and lemon yellow.

The collection radiated warmth and luxury, emphasising both comfort and sophistication. Models were wrapped in mohair coats, velvet varsity jackets, and plush sheepskin outerwear, perfect for winter’s chill. Nichanian embraced sleek, streamlined silhouettes, opting for minimal layering. Even gray pinstripe suits were stripped to their essentials, embodying an aesthetic of effortless movement and unburdened elegance.

Sweaters stole the spotlight with bold chevrons and geometric designs inspired by jockey silks. A standout turtleneck, adorned with a patchwork of triangles and rectangles in canary yellow, evoked a nostalgic charm. Another highlight was a shawl-collar jacket featuring striking geometric patterns in shades of blue, black, and white, harmonising playful design with timeless tailoring.

While rooted in classic menswear, the collection celebrated a spirit of irreverence. Nichanian’s ability to juxtapose tradition with modernity encapsulated Hermès’ ethos of understated innovation. Functionality was seamlessly infused with whimsy, demonstrating that the Maison’s refinement continues to surprise.

Set against the angular architecture of the Palais d’Iéna, the collection felt both nostalgic and contemporary. Hermès once again proved its ability to balance sophistication with creativity, delivering a fall collection that was as bold and dynamic as the racetrack inspirations it celebrated. This season, Hermès was truly off to the races, blending heritage with a fresh perspective.

