Paris Fashion Week: Hermès brings bold geometric designs to the fall menswear collection

Hermès brightened a grey Paris afternoon with its Fall 2025 men’s collection, as Veronique Nichanian drew inspiration from the racetrack. Vibrant jockey silks served as her creative spark, blending dynamic energy with the brand’s equestrian heritage.

“I wanted this collection to be strong and energetic,” Nichanian shared, showcasing a palette that moved from earthy browns and deep teals to vibrant pops of tomato red and lemon yellow.