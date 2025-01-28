Imane Ayissi celebrates African heritage with a modern couture twist at Paris Fashion Week

Cameroon-born designer Imane Ayissi seamlessly blended luxurious satin and taffeta with traditional African crafts in a couture collection that honored heritage while embracing contemporary elegance.
This season, Ayissi delved into the cultural and symbolic significance of fabric, using draping, layering, and intricate artisanal techniques to showcase African artistry on a global platform.
Highlights included a matte black crossover belted coat radiating understated luxury, a flowing white gown with sculptural folds, and a top adorned with meticulously crafted interlocking colourful flowers. These designs reflected Ayissi’s mastery of combining richness with refinement.
Ayissi celebrated African craftsmanship by reinterpreting Kente fabric into striking halter dresses and kimono-inspired jackets, while his signature raffia added bold accents in vibrant fuchsia and scarlet fringes, capes, and bows. Circle motifs and bark appliqué flowers brought a modern twist to these traditional elements.
Drawing inspiration from colonial-era kaba dresses and reimagining them as symbols of empowerment, Ayissi’s collection created a dialogue between cultures, seamlessly merging tradition and innovation.