JasonAnshu’s Rock & Bloom collection revives punk spirit with handloom elegance

There’s something wild blooming at the edge of nostalgia—and it wears handloom silk. With Rock & Bloom, Jason Cheriyan and Anshu Arora of JasonAnshu revisit the spirit of a freer era—a time when fashion was a playground, not a performance. At once punk and poetic, raw and refined, their latest collection riffs on the rhythms of Rock & Roll and the tactile poetry of Indian handcraft.

The collection features handwoven Merino wool, buttery Murshidabad silk, upcycled patchwork and swirling florals— a collage of texture, memory, and instinctive design. Each piece invites you to layer with abandon, to make it unmistakably your own.

The JasonAnshu signature: Asymmetry, playfulness, and raw beauty

The designers speak to Indulge about the collection: