JasonAnshu’s Rock & Bloom collection revives punk spirit with handloom elegance
There’s something wild blooming at the edge of nostalgia—and it wears handloom silk. With Rock & Bloom, Jason Cheriyan and Anshu Arora of JasonAnshu revisit the spirit of a freer era—a time when fashion was a playground, not a performance. At once punk and poetic, raw and refined, their latest collection riffs on the rhythms of Rock & Roll and the tactile poetry of Indian handcraft.
The collection features handwoven Merino wool, buttery Murshidabad silk, upcycled patchwork and swirling florals— a collage of texture, memory, and instinctive design. Each piece invites you to layer with abandon, to make it unmistakably your own.
The JasonAnshu signature: Asymmetry, playfulness, and raw beauty
The designers speak to Indulge about the collection:
What’s the mood, the memory, the music behind this collection?
Anshu: The story emerges through the act of making, which is always exuberant. As we grow older, we don’t take fashion so seriously anymore. The spirit is part Rock & Roll, part our obsession with natural forms in textile technique. If we had to soundtrack it—it’s John Lennon leaving the Beatles, collaborating with Yoko Ono, with a dash of the Rolling Stones thrown in.
What continues to define the Jason Anshu signature?
Jason: Playfulness and balance. Beauty, for us, is asymmetrical. We re-use every scrap—layering block prints, experimenting with machine detailing. The sewing machine itself becomes a drawing tool. Our studio is small, multi-talented—too creative to follow any cookie-cutter rules.
You describe this collection as nostalgic for a “wilder era.” What was that time for you?
Anshu: It was the early days of fashion in India. There was a tight-knit industry, irreverent, excited, focused on art rather than algorithms. No social media, no metrics—just the joy of making. Fashion was mindful without being performative. We miss that lightness.
Why are origin and texture so central?
Jason: It’s our canvas. Origin is everything. We’re blessed to live in a country with an immense textile legacy. These fabrics feel beautiful on the skin, and we transform them with our studio’s textures. Our relationship with Sasha goes back over two decades—it’s deeply personal.
There’s a punk spirit in your embroidery and machine-sewn details—what’s the attitude behind that?
Jason: India is rich in craft—we honour that. But we also bend it to tell our stories. The sewing machine is a marvel; we push it past its usual limits. It’s not about making statements—it’s a stream of consciousness. Vivienne Westwood comes to mind, sure—but with a softer heart.
How do you work together creatively?
Anshu: Jason is the textile artist. I’m the pattern-maker and colourist. He senses, I strategise. Somehow, it always works.
A moment when your work truly became someone’s story?
Anshu: Our friend Vineeta, a landscape artist, came with her daughter and niece—longtime raiders of her JasonAnshu wardrobe. They brought vintage pieces to revive, swapped stories about who wore what, where. It was beautiful—watching generations connect through our clothes.
11 am to 7.30 pm. Till August 3, 2025 .At Amethyst, Whites Road. Royapettah.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl