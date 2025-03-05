Que Sera Sera: Art of effortless elegance

After bringing his latest collection, Que Sera Sera, to life, designer Varun Chakkilam leans back in his chair, admiring the pieces draped on the mannequins around the studio. In a candid conversation with CE, he discusses his latest collection, its inspiration, and more.

“Que Sera Sera is inspired by the confidence of ancient forests and the philosophy of embracing the unknown. My designs evoke movement, transition, and the interplay of light and shadow — symbolising life’s ever-evolving nature. This collection embodies both strength and serenity, inviting one to find beauty in the journey,” he says, his voice carrying the quiet conviction of someone who has poured his heart into his work.

With Que Sera Sera, he has drawn inspiration from the monsoon-kissed forests, capturing their quiet resilience and beauty. He explains, “The monsoon-kissed forests come alive through rich textures, deep earthy tones, and fluid silhouettes. Shades of green and blue mirror misty trees and rain-soaked earth along with soft fabrics and embellishments reflect water’s movement and light filtering through the canopy, capturing nature’s quiet strength and beauty.”

This deep connection with nature is something he balances with an equally strong reverence for craftsmanship. “It’s about respecting the past while embracing the future. I blend traditional textures and techniques with modern cuts and details to create pieces that feel both meaningful and contemporary — a conversation between heritage and innovation,” he says.

This harmony between past and present is woven into every element of his designs. “The little details that bring a piece to life — rich textures, soft draping, and intricate handwork inspired by nature. I love contrasts — structured yet fluid, bold yet effortless — always with a sense of ease. That’s the ‘me’ touch — pieces that don’t just look beautiful but feel like they belong to the person wearing them,” he shares.

This philosophy extends seamlessly into his bridal couture, where he believes a wedding outfit should be more than just a garment — it should reflect a bride’s emotions, personality, and dreams. “Bridal couture is all about storytelling — it’s not just a dress; it’s a reflection of a bride’s personality, emotions, and dreams. I ensure each piece resonates with modern brides by blending timeless craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities,” he says.

To bring this vision to life, he carefully selected fabrics that would flow as effortlessly as the inspiration behind them. “I wanted fabrics as ethereal and effortless as the inspiration — silk organza, chiffon, and tulle to echo mist weaving through a monsoon forest. The goal was dreamy yet grounded pieces — luxurious, but never overwhelming, bringing the collection to life,” he narrates how the fabrics were chosen.

Of course, bringing this collection to life was not without its challenges. “Bringing Que Sera Sera to life was a journey of balancing tradition with modernity, ensuring intricate craftsmanship felt fresh and wearable. Finding fabrics draping beautifully yet held structures was crucial, especially for the Aura Lehenga. Capturing monsoon-kissed forests in embellishments without heaviness was another challenge we overcame with delicate sequin and zari work. Patience, experimentation, and trusting the vision were key to letting the collection evolve organically,” he admits.

He pauses and reflects on the journey that brought Que Sera Sera to life. If he had to sum it up in three words, he would say without hesitation, “Ethereal, timeless, and confident.”

