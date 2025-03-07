Vivienne Westwood to make grand debut at Gateway of India

After making waves in Paris with Dior, Vivienne Westwood is bringing her revolutionary fashion to India for the first time ever. The iconic British designer is set to showcase a stunning collection at Mumbai’s Gateway of India on April 1, 2025, an event poised to celebrate both Indian craftsmanship and the global heritage of sustainable fashion.

This extraordinary fashion show will feature Vivienne Westwood's couture pieces, crafted from India’s finest natural hand-woven silks and Khadi cottons. These fabrics, sourced from Khadi India and Aaranya/Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, embody the spirit of India's rich textile legacy. The show highlights the artistry of Indian artisans who use traditional and sustainable techniques passed down through generations, showcasing the intricate beauty of Khadi — a fabric reimagined by Mahatma Gandhi during India's freedom struggle.

Khadi, often associated with India’s Independence movement, is a hand-spun, hand-woven fabric known for its unique texture and versatility. It can keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, a true testament to the timeless nature of this artisanal fabric. The term Khadi comes from Khaddar, referring to hand-spun Indian fabric, produced on the traditional charkha (spinning wheel).