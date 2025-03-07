Vivienne Westwood to make grand debut at Gateway of India

After making waves in Paris with Dior, Vivienne Westwood is bringing her revolutionary fashion to India for the first time ever. The iconic British designer is set to showcase a stunning collection at Mumbai’s Gateway of India on April 1, 2025, an event poised to celebrate both Indian craftsmanship and the global heritage of sustainable fashion.
This extraordinary fashion show will feature Vivienne Westwood's couture pieces, crafted from India’s finest natural hand-woven silks and Khadi cottons. These fabrics, sourced from Khadi India and Aaranya/Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, embody the spirit of India's rich textile legacy. The show highlights the artistry of Indian artisans who use traditional and sustainable techniques passed down through generations, showcasing the intricate beauty of Khadi — a fabric reimagined by Mahatma Gandhi during India's freedom struggle.
Khadi, often associated with India’s Independence movement, is a hand-spun, hand-woven fabric known for its unique texture and versatility. It can keep you cool in the summer and warm in the winter, a true testament to the timeless nature of this artisanal fabric. The term Khadi comes from Khaddar, referring to hand-spun Indian fabric, produced on the traditional charkha (spinning wheel).
In partnership with the Department of Textiles, Govt of Maharashtra, and Vivz Fashion School Pvt Ltd, the show is a tribute to India’s historic connection to textiles and its rich artisanal culture. For Vivienne, this is an extension of her lifelong commitment to sustainability and the promotion of environmentally conscious fashion. By working with artisans and promoting small heritage producers, she continues to support traditional crafts and the communities that uphold them.
The venue itself, the iconic Gateway of India, is a fitting location for this milestone show. This historic monument represents India's freedom and serves as a bustling cultural hub for both locals and tourists. Known for its diverse cultural landscape, Mumbai offers a melting pot of art, music, and tradition, making it the perfect backdrop for a show that blends Indian heritage with global couture.
Vivienne's inaugural fashion show in India promises to be a spectacular fusion of style, history, and sustainability — setting the stage for a new chapter in the celebration of global craftsmanship.