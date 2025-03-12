Khadi India and Samant Chauhan to showcase collections at Moscow Fashion Week

Designer Samant Chauhan is an esteemed figure in Indian fashion. The brand has earned global acclaim for its intricate and graceful embroidery on Bhagalpur silk. Samant Chauhan is a regular participant in international fashion events and is excited to showcase his collection in Moscow. The designer expressed his enthusiasm for participating in Moscow Fashion Week, "Moscow Fashion Week is a prestigious platform that allows us to showcase our designs to an international audience. For our brand, participating in this MFW is a significant step in expanding our global presence, engaging with a new market, and connecting with fashion enthusiasts, buyers, and media in Russia," said Samant. "Russia has a growing appreciation for diverse fashion influences, and we see a strong synergy between Indian craftsmanship and Russian aesthetics."

Indian designers grace the runways of Moscow Fashion Week frequently, owing to the strong partnership between the Moscow Fashion Week and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). In a fashion exchange, Russian label MEASURE, renowned for its modest fashion aesthetics, captured hearts at Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI in India last year. Following its successful outing on the Indian runway, MEASURE is now poised to captivate audiences at the upcoming Moscow Fashion Week with its distinctive collection.

Another esteemed Russian brand, SOLANGEL, has been capturing the attention of fashion experts for several seasons. This spring, the brand will present an evening collection on the Moscow runway featuring fabrics adorned with crystals, a trademark of the fashion house. SOLANGEL's glamorous designs have been worn by celebrities like Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Ornella Muti, and others. The stunning leopard-print jumpsuit that Jennifer Lopez recently wore in the UAE was exclusively crafted for her by this Russian brand.