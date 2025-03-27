LFWxFDCI GenNext winners Abhishek Shinde, Somya Lochan, and Yash Patil take us through their new collections
Designer Abhishek Shinde’s new edit has all the easy vibes of Mediterranean life
Designer Abhishek Shinde’s one-and-a-half-year-old conscious menswear label Abhichiq’s new collection Ciao is a Sicilian-inspired range that blends radiant sun, rustic charm, and the timeless appeal of the Mediterranean shores. The edit is replete with fruit and floral prints, carnival stripes, colour blocking, and retro tailoring, creating a timeless, artisanal wardrobe for sunlit adventures.
Excerpts from a chat with Abhishek.
Tell us about the collection.
This collection reimagines classic menswear into a timeless, artisanal wardrobe designed with an adventurous edge for a laidback sophistication. The colour palette is inspired by the Mediterranean landscape and includes sunlit yellows, lush greens, ocean blues, and deep terracotta, accented by warm peach, pomegranate red, soft ivory, and earthy browns. Crafted from handspun and handwoven fabrics, the outfits also flaunt tie-dye treatments with high-twist yarn bringing a cool crinkled texture, and the satin weave lending a touch of chic. Hand-block prints and embroidered fruit and floral details complete the look. Details like hand-dyed cotton tapes mimicking pasta strips and embroidered fruit compositions add a fun touch of Sicily’s vibrant charm. The silhouettes are versatile and include hybrid cropped coats, Cuban-collared bombers, breezy shirts and layered long shirts, pleated shorts, and wide-bottom trousers.
What inspires your designs?
I’m an old-school soul with a contemporary outlook, blending tradition with modern design sensibilities. I am all about keeping things simple yet refined, with fine art playing a big role in how I approach design. At my core, I believe in slow, sustainable design, where artisanal techniques add authenticity and soul. And if there’s one thing that inspires me most, it’s nature.
Tell us about your personal fashion choices.
I am all about easy silhouettes, nothing too snug, like wide-legged pleated trousers and a classic cut shirt — it’s clean, effortless, and always on point.
What are the summer trends this year?
This season, it’s not just about pastels. Expect a pop of vibrant hues that make a statement. Fine-count cotton shirts and pleated cotton shorts, designed with relaxed tailoring for that easy-breezy feel yet sharp enough to keep it crisp, are must-haves this season.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
David Bowie — he inspires me big time. The way he owned every look — bold, fearless, and totally unapologetic. His style was all about owning your individuality and shining through it, and that’s exactly the vibe I try to bring into my designs.
Designer Yash Patil’s new edit is inspired by the sartorial choices of Nepalese royalty
Delhi designer Yash Patil’s label, That Antiquepiece is inspired by the archival photographs of the queens from the Rana royalty of Nepal spanning from 1870 to the 1950s. Yash takes us through the same.
Tell us about your collection.
While scrolling through one of the books at our studio that documents the Rana royalty of Nepal, I was mesmerised by the way they played with fashion and how they made it their own. That led me to research more about the imagery, and that’s how it all started. The collection is a mix of modern and classic silhouettes paired with the brand’s DNA—some from our archive pieces collected over the years, transforming them into something that’s more time-relevant and young. Think ball gowns but with altered hems, opera coats, saris, jackets, and trousers with experimental silhouettes transformed into a language that defines the brand. We’ve used a range of textiles from our technical corsetry silk fabrics to handwoven Gyasar in Banaras, to fluid silk chiffons and organzas, to metallic fabrics.
What inspires your designs?
Vintage textiles, collectables, and objects have long been a source of fascination for me, even before the brand’s inception. Naturally, this passion permeates every aspect of our work. On dull days, delving into a treasure trove of antique textiles never fails to revitalise me. It’s the intricate details that captivate me—the facings, construction, and embroidery that transcend mere surface ornamentation. The rich cultural heritage embedded in these elements forms the foundation of our designs.
What are the sustainable elements in your creations?
At our core, we prioritise working with natural fibres and handwoven textiles whenever possible. We also carefully curate materials for surface ornamentation, opting for brass and silver metals over plastic to minimise our environmental footprint.
What are the summer wardrobe must-haves?
Classic blue shirts and khakis. Prints and linens are always a classic.
Designer Somya Lochan’s new collection has designs inspecting personal grief
Designer Somya Lochan’s label Quarter’s new collection, Dichotomy of Loss, delves into the deeply personal nature of grief. In an experiment, five individuals shared their perspectives on grief and were given a shirt, pants, and scissors to cut as their grief guided them in the moment. The collection draws from the physical and psychological outcomes of this process, exploring grief as a unique, unbounded journey without rules or conclusions. It transcends dimensions, defying logic, and serves as a poignant reflection on universal loss. Somya takes us through the same.
Tell us about your collection Dichotomy of Loss.
It explores the contrast between absence and presence, fragility and resilience, and plays with contrasting textures — delicate, sheer fabrics juxtaposed with structured, heavier materials — symbolising the emotional weight of loss. Handwoven silk brocade like Tanchoi from Banaras and Himroo from Aurangabad are used along with Dhokra buttons which are handmade brass buttons made in a 4,000-year-old wax-casting method in Bengal.
What inspires your designs?
Design pretty much is a language, as natural to me as speaking — a way of communicating without words. The universe, in all its eccentricity, adds another layer to this journey. If we pause and observe closely, colours, shapes, and structures reveal themselves everywhere. So, I believe that it‘s an amalgamation of all that I see, watch, and observe.
What’s your personal choice of fashion?
My personal choice in menswear revolves around timeless pieces with a contemporary edge. I appreciate well-tailored silhouettes, the right fabrics, and effortless versatility.
What are the summer wardrobe must-haves, according to you?
A cotton mul chikankari kurta.
Who is your favourite fashion icon?
It would be Rajesh Pratap Singh. His mastery of tailoring, innovative craftsmanship, and deep-rooted connection to Indian fashion make his work truly inspiring.