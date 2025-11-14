Aseem Kapoor brings a cosmic twist to classic silhouettes in his Fall 2025 line Akaar

He is known for his love of traditional motifs and for bringing a breath of fresh air to the way he interprets classic silhouettes. Couturier Aseem Kapoor’s latest Fall 2025 collection, Akaar, is an extension of all things heritage—but with a contemporary edge.

The standout look: Geometry meets grace

Translating to “form” or “manifestation,” Akaar is inspired by the spiritual and artistic traditions of ancient Peru, particularly the Nazca geoglyphs. The collection reinterprets spirals, hummingbirds, and cosmic pathways through artisanal craft, layered textiles, and asymmetric silhouettes.