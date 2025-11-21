Geethica Naidu’s new pashmina menswear edit captures Ladakh’s beauty

Inspired by the stillness and spirit of the mountains of Ladakh, Tseri is a term often associated with the Ladakhi language means life-long and the collection itself translates the visual landscape, shifting between light, the soft wind and the slow weathering of stone, into wearable forms.

“It’s about the textures, colours and patterns of the landscape and how they can be translated into a weave. As a textile designer, I see textiles as much more than just weaving, but because I personally love the loom, I naturally channel everything towards it. This collection is menswear. After our first launch, many men asked for more options, so it evolved organically. My silhouettes, both in the first collection and now, are deliberately simple. I don’t enjoy exaggerated forms because the textile itself should speak — our uniqueness lies in what and how we weave. Clean, minimal silhouettes allow the fabric’s character to stand out. That’s been our focus here as well, with a range of jackets and shirts,” she reveals