Modern Indian bridalwear meets high fashion in Ritika Mirchandani’s latest collection

The Third Path by Ritika Mirchandani offers a fresh perspective on modern Indian couture. This collection features unusual combinations like belted jackets with lehenga-shararas and pre-pleated saris with exquisite cutwork and intricate embroidery. There is an emphasis on techniques like bugle work, where long, tubular glass beads are sewn onto fabric to create intricate, decorative designs and add texture to clothing, and zari where metallic threads are used to accentuate each garment. The designs exude softness and power. There is also a special bridal edit which features carefully crafted pieces.

We talk to Ritika to get to into the details of the collection: