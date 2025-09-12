Varun Bahl marks 20 years in couture with Whispers of Ember: A quiet revolution in Indian fashion

With 20 years of couture behind him, Varun Bahl is no longer just one of India’s finest designers—he is one of its few remaining true couturiers: a rare artist who stitches poetry into fabric and leaves behind garments that feel like heirlooms in the making. His aesthetic is quietly sensual, emotionally resonant, and unapologetically refined. It’s a style that doesn’t scream for attention, but commands it—a masterclass in allure without excess.

Varun Bahl’s new collection blends autumnal mood with modern craft

His Autumn/Winter 2025 collection, Whispers of Ember, is a celebration of transformation—drawing from the gentle shift of autumn, where fading leaves ignite new beginnings. Here, sharply tailored jackets kiss the edges of fluid skirts, corsets meet asymmetry, and modern saris and lehengas shimmer with understated drama. As always, Varun Bahl’s florals bloom, but this time in a softer voice—less a celebration, more a secret.