Anamika Khanna’s AK|OK brings nostalgia and modernity to London Fashion Week

Indian designer Anamika Khanna made a dazzling international debut with her label AK|OK at London Fashion Week, presenting a collection that reimagined Indian artistry in a playful, nostalgic and utterly modern way. And where else but Hamleys, the world’s most iconic toy store, for a runway show that doubled as a journey back to childhood?
AK|OK had already charmed audiences in India with eight celebrated shows over four years, but London marked a pivotal step in taking Khanna’s vision global. “London was a very natural choice for us because it is so open and accepting of different cultures and experimentations,” Khanna said. “Our brand bridges the gap between how dressing in India has always been perceived and the reality, that it is very modern.”
The collection was more than a fashion show, it was a story. Drawing inspiration from her Rajasthan roots, Khanna revisited her grandmother’s home and a treasure trove of hand-embroidered skits, woven shawls and childhood relics. Each garment felt like a fragment of memory, reawakened on the runway. Hamleys, with its playful charm, perfectly mirrored this emotional journey, inviting everyone into a space where nostalgia and wonder collided.
Bold, graphic prints inspired by Indian mythology and astrology added a whimsical touch, while chikankari embroidery appeared on coats worn casually over slouchy trousers, challenging traditional notions of delicate craft. Silver jewellery, traditionally ceremonial, was styled with jeans, skirts and boots, showing that Indian fashion can be modern, wearable and effortlessly cool.
Khanna emphasised that her work goes beyond aesthetics: “For so many years, eastern culture has been perceived as costume, not wearable in everyday life… It’s about looking at these elements in a modern way, whether they belong today.” The show also posed a subtle question about pace and value in our digitised world, celebrating the beauty of handmade craft and the joy of being present.
Adding glamour to the day were Sonam Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez, who attended and elevated the debut with their star power, marking London as a memorable milestone for AK|OK.