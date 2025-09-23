Anamika Khanna’s AK|OK brings nostalgia and modernity to London Fashion Week

Indian designer Anamika Khanna made a dazzling international debut with her label AK|OK at London Fashion Week, presenting a collection that reimagined Indian artistry in a playful, nostalgic and utterly modern way. And where else but Hamleys, the world’s most iconic toy store, for a runway show that doubled as a journey back to childhood?

Anamika Khanna debuts AK|OK at London Fashion Week

AK|OK had already charmed audiences in India with eight celebrated shows over four years, but London marked a pivotal step in taking Khanna’s vision global. “London was a very natural choice for us because it is so open and accepting of different cultures and experimentations,” Khanna said. “Our brand bridges the gap between how dressing in India has always been perceived and the reality, that it is very modern.”