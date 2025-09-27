Nupur Kanoi unveils a bold new luxury prêt collection

Designer Nupur Kanoi is known her modern interpretations of traditional techniques like shibori and bandhini. Her latest launch marks an exciting new chapter, the unveiling of her Luxury Prêt Collection, Afters. It is a striking departure from her past aesthetic yet she has stayed true to her ethos.

The return of gold: A contemporary take on banarasi weave by Nupur Kanoi

The star is the exclusive gold stripe banarasi, a modern reinterpretation of the vintage weave, handwoven especially for this collection. Nupur talks to us about the bold new chapter in her life: