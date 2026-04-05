This plant-based label brought India’s handloom heritage to Paris Fashion Week

Across 19,000 kilometres and more than 200 cities, the founders immersed themselves in India’s heritage textile traditions before formally launching the brand in late 2023. The result is a working relationship with over 150 artisan clusters, a fully handloomed supply chain and a zero-waste, zero-discharge model of production.

At the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week AW ’26, Jiwya stepped onto one of fashion’s most scrutinised stages for the very first time — and did so entirely on its own terms. The label showcased, Lata, a collection that draws from the organic intelligence of climbers and vines — things that grow slowly, purposefully, finding their shape around whatever the world places in their path.