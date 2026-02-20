Rahul Mishra on unveiling Alchemy edit at the Paris Haute Couture Week

What sets this collection apart from previously overtly done odes to the elements and the cosmos is the designer’s resilience to fashion hyper-real elements through couture itself. He avoided incorporating easy materials and fabrics that already mimic the properties of nature, such as sheer plastics for water or stiff synthetics for air and created pieces that even a child can recognise at first glance.

“We relied on visual cues and behaviour alongside representation. Air was conveyed through suspension and lightness, water through flow and reflection, fire through tension and release. Earth carried density and stillness, while space was expressed through scale and absence. Children understand the world sensorially — they don’t intellectualise it. So, we trusted instinct over symbolism. Imitation limits imagination. When a fabric already looks like water or plastic, it stops asking questions. From the beginning, we were committed to embroidery rather than relying on obvious visual shortcuts. We wanted to paint with thread, to tell the story through handwork rather than surface effect. The intention was never to depict an element literally, but to allow it to reveal itself through process. When something emerges rather than being imposed, it carries far more emotion and depth,” he reveals.