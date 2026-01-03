Ladakh inspires designer Puneet Gupta's debut jewellery collection

A gold medalist from NIFT, this founder and creative director of Puneet Gupta Crafted Fine Goods began his jour ney in graphic design and visual communication before evolving into a multidisciplinary designer. Puneet Gupta has redefined couture invitations, bespoke accessories and artisanal lifestyle products and is the brainchild behind the viral celeb-wedding invitations of Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Daggubati and Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, among others. Known for his ability to merge heritage with refined contemporary aesthetics, he now unveils his first handcrafted jewellery collection — Deco Luméaura.
“Jewellery felt like a natural progression of my design language. Over the years, while working with luxury bags and objects, I found myself deeply drawn to form, texture and materiality — elements that live very organically in jewellery. It was both humbling and liberating. Jewellery demands intimacy — it sits close to the body, carries emotion and often becomes part of someone’s personal story. This journey taught me to slow down, to trust intuition and to allow craft to lead the narrative,” the designer shares.
Deco draws from the symmetry, geometry and optimism of art deco, while Luméaura speaks of light, glow and an inner radiance. “Art deco has always fascinated me — its confidence, its geometry and its belief in progress through design. The process began with studying deco-era architecture, vintage jewellery and graphic motifs, but I didn’t want a literal interpretation. The research was about understanding its rhythm and balance, then breaking that perfection slightly through handcrafted textures,” he elucidates.
While art deco forms the backbone of the design language, what makes his jewellery unique is its muse — the raw, spiritual landscapes of Ladakh. “Ladakh brought depth and grounding to the collection. Its vast landscapes, raw stones and spiritual quietude influenced the way we approached material and form. You’ll see this in the use of uncut, unpolished stones, organic surfaces and muted metallic textures. Some pieces echo mountain silhouettes, others carry talisman-like forms — jewellery that feels almost meditative, as if shaped by wind,” he tells us.
Deco Luméaura is a thoughtfully curated edit featuring statement earrings, sculptural necklaces, bold bangles, cuffs and rings. The pieces are handcrafted in recycled brass and finished with 24K gold, adorned with natural stones like — quartz and agates — in their untouched, imperfect for ms. “The stones are raw, uncut and individually sourced, chosen for their natural character. Skilled artisans bring these designs to life through slow, meticulous processes — hammering, texturing, stone-setting — where no two pieces are ever identical. You’ll encounter geometric arcs, linear frames, celestial discs, architectural grids and symbolic forms,” he concludes.
Price on request. Available online.