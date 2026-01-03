Ladakh inspires designer Puneet Gupta's debut jewellery collection

“Jewellery felt like a natural progression of my design language. Over the years, while working with luxury bags and objects, I found myself deeply drawn to form, texture and materiality — elements that live very organically in jewellery. It was both humbling and liberating. Jewellery demands intimacy — it sits close to the body, carries emotion and often becomes part of someone’s personal story. This journey taught me to slow down, to trust intuition and to allow craft to lead the narrative,” the designer shares.

Deco draws from the symmetry, geometry and optimism of art deco, while Luméaura speaks of light, glow and an inner radiance. “Art deco has always fascinated me — its confidence, its geometry and its belief in progress through design. The process began with studying deco-era architecture, vintage jewellery and graphic motifs, but I didn’t want a literal interpretation. The research was about understanding its rhythm and balance, then breaking that perfection slightly through handcrafted textures,” he elucidates.