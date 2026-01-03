Luxury Delhi-based designer, Dolly J, rolls out two new bridal couture edits!

Fresh off opening doors to her first-ever standalone store dedicated entirely to menswear at Dhan Mill, New Delhi, designer and couturier Dolly J rolls out her two new collections just in time for the ongoing wedding season. Edits, Izel and Veya speak to understated modern luxury rooted in heritage-rich storytelling while reflecting the brand’s commitment to craft, empowered by contemporary expression.
“From the very beginning, both collections were conceived as two distinct design conversations. Izel is sharply contemporary, defined by structure, fluid drapes and a modern palette. Veya, on the other hand, centres around saris that celebrate traditional weaves, storytelling motifs and heirloom craftsmanship, reimagined for today’s woman,” Dolly begins.
Izel — boasting gowns, lehengas, draped pieces and evening silhouettes — champions refined structural pieces and elegant silhouettes, finished with intricate detailing. Veya is crafted to be cherished as modern heirlooms for the bride, who appreciates traditional weaves that carry a story, a legacy. “Rolling them out together was always intentional. Launching both at once allowed us to present the full spectrum of Dolly J, where modern couture and cultural legacy coexist,” she shares.
Veya was envisioned as a curated edit of ten saris, each designed to stand independently while contributing to a larger design narrative. The couturier’s choice to include benarasi saris in the collection transcends mere popularity; it is a tribute to the woven heritage that remains a cornerstone of the Indian wedding.
Using traditional looms, artisanal weavers fashion heritage brocades from silk and zari in romantic hues like nature-inspired greens balanced with cool classics like sapphire, teal and bridal reds and blush pinks. “Their weave language, density of craft and historical resonance make them ideal for weddings. While motifs — like florals, paisleys and classic patterns — symbolise prosperity, growth and continuity; handwoven surfaces, borders and weaves convey legacy, intimacy and heirloom value,” she elucidates.
While the collection draws from heritage and emotion, a special Radha–Krishna motif was designed and purposefully reserved for just one sari. “That piece serves as the emotional centre of this edit. The story of Radha–Krishna — timeless, poetic and deeply symbolic — was treated with restraint, allowing it to remain special rather than repetitive. By limiting the motif to a single design, we ensured the story felt rare, reverent and collectable,” the designer reveals.
On the other hand, Izel’s story goes beyond just jewel tones to create a palette that feels modern, rich and expressive. It features deep, saturated hues like verdant green and gold, alongside soft romantic shades such as petal pink and elegant neutrals like celestial ash (steel grey).
Gowns feature sculpted bodices and asymmetric hems, lehengas balance volume with tailored waistlines, draped saris are reinterpreted with innovative pleating and layered drapes and evening pieces use clean lines, strategic cutouts and subtle layering. “Offering 20 pieces, this one blends luxurious fabrics like tulle, net and organza with hand embroidery, 3D floral motifs and tonal embellishments.
The Opaline Bloom Ball Gown (a champagne-gold number with sculpted, sweetheart bodice and a voluminous, flared skirt adorned with hand-embroidered florals, crystal beading and sequins); Twilight Sheer Sculpt Sari (a midnight-blue sari set featuring a hand-embellished bustier and a fluid drape detailed with tonal beadwork trails) and Rose Mist Sari (a soft blushpink silk benarasi woven with subtle motifs and a hand-embellished border) definitely stand out.
₹90,000 onwards. Available online.