Luxury Delhi-based designer, Dolly J, rolls out two new bridal couture edits!

“From the very beginning, both collections were conceived as two distinct design conversations. Izel is sharply contemporary, defined by structure, fluid drapes and a modern palette. Veya, on the other hand, centres around saris that celebrate traditional weaves, storytelling motifs and heirloom craftsmanship, reimagined for today’s woman,” Dolly begins.

Izel — boasting gowns, lehengas, draped pieces and evening silhouettes — champions refined structural pieces and elegant silhouettes, finished with intricate detailing. Veya is crafted to be cherished as modern heirlooms for the bride, who appreciates traditional weaves that carry a story, a legacy. “Rolling them out together was always intentional. Launching both at once allowed us to present the full spectrum of Dolly J, where modern couture and cultural legacy coexist,” she shares.