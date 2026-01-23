Designer duo, Shantnu & Nikhil, roll out a sartorially refined winter collection

The latest set of fashion trailblazers to do so are Shantnu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra, whose label S&N By Shantnu Nikhil, has just introduced a new collection — Merino. The Merino collection is a refined winter offering crafted for men who value life’s finest moments.

“Merino gave us the ability to introduce winter through the S&N lens: sharp lines, disciplined detailing and a wardrobe built around sartorial layering. Each knit has been designed to interact with coats, trousers and shirts with ease, yet carry enough definition to stand on its own. For our winter edit, merino offered the ideal pivot into a category the S&N man needed and warmth without weight, structure without rigidity,” Shantnu begins.