Designer duo, Shantnu & Nikhil, roll out a sartorially refined winter collection

Australian Merino is the world’s finest and softest wool in the world. It comes from the merino sheep that only consume natural ingredients — water, fresh air, grass and sun — which yields 100 percent natural fibre grown all year-round using sustainable farming practices. Its natural benefits are so great that no other natural or man-made fibre can match it and that’s exactly why most designers love integrating this material into their creations.
The latest set of fashion trailblazers to do so are Shantnu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra, whose label S&N By Shantnu Nikhil, has just introduced a new collection — Merino. The Merino collection is a refined winter offering crafted for men who value life’s finest moments.
“Merino gave us the ability to introduce winter through the S&N lens: sharp lines, disciplined detailing and a wardrobe built around sartorial layering. Each knit has been designed to interact with coats, trousers and shirts with ease, yet carry enough definition to stand on its own. For our winter edit, merino offered the ideal pivot into a category the S&N man needed and warmth without weight, structure without rigidity,” Shantnu begins.
Sourced from some of the world’s best merino farms, each piece is made using woolmarkcertified merino wool, meeting the highest global standards of quality. With ultra-fine fibres measuring 19.5 microns, the knit is exceptionally soft, breathable and lightweight, delivering warmth without bulk. Designed for Indian winters, the collection champions winter layering with no excess.
“For our Winter Edit, we built a concise capsule around pieces that can carry a man through his day. Roll-necks, crewnecks, zip knits and cardigans form the foundation, each silhouette chosen for its versatility,” Nikhil elucidates.
The development began with mapping how merino behaves in silhouette, in motion and under layers. “The fibre maintains structure, adapts to temperature and offers a polished surface that aligns with modern tailoring. After refining the gauges and tactility, the yarn was shaped into sculpted roll-necks, clean crews and zip sweaters built for sartorial layering. The concept for the Piazza Nova Winter Edit was to create refined staples for daily wear, crafted from ultrafine merino that feels impossibly soft against the skin,” Shantnu shares.
The brand sensibility emerges through structured high-necks that bring warmth without weight, paired with crest and trim details that speak quietly to the label’s military roots.
“Black and ivory keep the wardrobe grounded, with forest, deep cherry and cobalt adding winter nuance. Here, knitwear becomes soft ar mour, crafted layers that support the modern S&N man through the season with ease through hues like deep cherry, navy, cobalt, rich chocolate and earthy olive,” Nikhil reveals.
These tones are versatile, transitioning seamlessly from day to evening while complementing both tailored and relaxed silhouettes. Shaped by contemporary Indian design, the collection brings together fabric excellence and modern luxury. With this launch, the label continues to refine contemporary menswear, where Australian merino meets Indian craftsmanship.
The designer duo also reveal what’s in store for them this year: “As we approach 2026, the goal is to deepen the maison narrative and create a more complete experience. We’ve never viewed clothing as a standalone moment, which is why Shantnu Nikhil Couture, S&N by Shantnu Nikhil and SNCC respond to ceremonial couture, prêt and sport lifestyle. This allows the brand to speak to celebrations, everyday wardrobes and the quieter in-betweens of life. The next chapter is about making this ecosystem feel more personal, so the consumer feels the brand alongside them beyond occasion. That philosophy will continue to shape our way forward,” Shantnu concludes.
₹18,500 onwards. Across stores and online.