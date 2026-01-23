This bridal couture label’s latest collection is all about intricate threadwork in soft hues

Homegrown bridal couture label Rianta’s, founded by Rianta Chakraborty, is all about intricate craft laid out in an understated manner in myriad shades of pastel. The brand’s latest edit, A Promised Moonlight, pays homage to the enduring legacy of Indian artistry underscored by impeccable tailoring, intuitive draping, and indigenous craftsmanship. Rianta takes us through the collection.

What’s the idea behind this collection?

A Promised Moonlight is romantic, luminous, and rooted in nostalgia; inspired by dusky weddings, handwritten notes, and the kind of softness that lingers. Crafted with our signature threadwork and thoughtful hues, each piece is designed to feel timeless, not trending, and is made for brides who want to feel held, not just seen. Because some evenings are more than an occasion. They’re a promise. The inspiration comes from a blend of architecture found in Egypt, Morocco and Greece. Art from these regions, mixed with timeless Indian artistry and the soft, romantic sensibilities of the modern bride, sets each piece apart from the other.

What are the plans for your label?

Tell us about your upcoming collections. Over the next few years, we plan to evolve into a nationally recognised bridal couture label with a flagship showroom in a key metro city, alongside one or two regional studios. We do not subscribe to a conventional, season-driven collection calendar. Instead, for us, it’s a more organic and intentional design journey, where every creation is treated as a standalone expression of artistry.