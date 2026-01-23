This bridal couture label’s latest collection is all about intricate threadwork in soft hues

Homegrown bridal couture label Rianta’s, founded by Rianta Chakraborty, is all about intricate craft laid out in an understated manner in myriad shades of pastel. The brand’s latest edit, A Promised Moonlight, pays homage to the enduring legacy of Indian artistry underscored by impeccable tailoring, intuitive draping, and indigenous craftsmanship. Rianta takes us through the collection.
What’s the idea behind this collection?
A Promised Moonlight is romantic, luminous, and rooted in nostalgia; inspired by dusky weddings, handwritten notes, and the kind of softness that lingers. Crafted with our signature threadwork and thoughtful hues, each piece is designed to feel timeless, not trending, and is made for brides who want to feel held, not just seen. Because some evenings are more than an occasion. They’re a promise. The inspiration comes from a blend of architecture found in Egypt, Morocco and Greece. Art from these regions, mixed with timeless Indian artistry and the soft, romantic sensibilities of the modern bride, sets each piece apart from the other.
What are the plans for your label?
Tell us about your upcoming collections. Over the next few years, we plan to evolve into a nationally recognised bridal couture label with a flagship showroom in a key metro city, alongside one or two regional studios. We do not subscribe to a conventional, season-driven collection calendar. Instead, for us, it’s a more organic and intentional design journey, where every creation is treated as a standalone expression of artistry.
How are the silhouettes for the wedding festive season evolving?
What’s trending this new year when it comes to festive and wedding wear? The Indian fashion industry is in an exciting phase of evolution—rooted in centuries of craftsmanship yet rapidly embracing modernity, global aesthetics, and digital transformation. There is a growing shift toward individuality, lighter silhouettes, sustainable practices, and refined elegance. When it comes to silhouettes and styles, the bridal festive space is clearly moving toward refined opulence rather than excess. At Rianta’s bridal couture, we see structured yet fluid silhouettes, sculpted lehengas, elongated blouses, contemporary drapes and statement duppattas remaining popular, as brides increasingly favour pieces that feel timeless, e legant and personal. Handcrafted details, heritage embroidery reinterpreted in modern layouts, and lighter constructions are here to stay as comfort and longevity become key considerations. On the other hand, heavy, repetitive embellishment, predictable colour palettes, and bulky silhouettes that limit movement are gradually phasing out. This new year, versatile bridal separates, muted jewel tones, refined neutrals, and designs that balance tradition with modern restraint will be in focus.
What are the wedding festive wardrobe essentials?
A contemporary wedding festive wardrobe goes beyond following trends—it is deeply rooted in the wearer’s individuality, comfort, and emotional connection to the occasion. Personalisation plays a key role, whether through customised fits, colour palettes that reflect one’s personality, or versatile elements like structured blouses, detachable dupattas, capes, and layered separates that can be styled across multiple functions. Comfort-led silhouettes paired with exceptional craftsmanship make the wardrobe not just occasion-specific but timeless and truly personal.