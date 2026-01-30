Anita Dongre on Rewild 2026, slow fashion, and why sustainability begins before the runway

Conscious consumption has become a growing necessity in fashion, yet India’s luxury landscape has been slow to fully embrace it. Anita, however, has stepped firmly on the gas pedal. Her foray into vegan accessories marks a significant shift, especially in a category that remains one of the biggest revenue drivers for luxury brands. Where most labels prioritise trend and finish over production ethics, Anita Dongre’s line of plant-based bags and belts replaces leather with carefully sourced plant-based fabrics—materials the brand searched years to find. Importantly, the result sacrifices neither style nor longevity.

This commitment to responsibility reaches its fullest expression in Vadodara, where Rewild 2026 unfolds against the majestic backdrop of Lukshmi Vilas Palace—the world’s largest private residence. Co-hosted by Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad of Baroda, the setting is more than symbolic. Built in the late 19th century and said to be four times the size of Buckingham Palace, the palace becomes a living metaphor for legacy, stewardship, and continuity.

“Lukshmi Vilas Palace has always been a space of cultural patronage and responsibility,” says Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad. “Co-hosting Rewild with Anita felt deeply personal to me… Rewild brings these worlds together, reiterating that preserving our cultural legacy and protecting our natural environment are responsibilities we share.”

The Spring Summer 2026 collection presented at Rewild reflects this ethos with quiet confidence. Rooted in sustainability and artisanal excellence, the collection features Benaras-woven textiles, airy sheers, delicate cutwork, and forest-inspired motifs. The palette moves fluidly from deep emeralds and midnight blues to ivories, warm golds, and butter yellow—echoing sunlit clearings and forest floors.

For the first time, the House introduces handwoven macramé, inspired by the 140-year-old banyan tree within the palace grounds. Hand-painted Pichhwai and garments created by women artisans from SEWA Gujarat remain integral, reinforcing Anita Dongre’s long-standing commitment to sustaining livelihoods across craft communities. Select pieces are reimagined from existing Banaras dupattas, offering a thoughtful nod to circular design.

Beyond the runway, Rewild continues as a philanthropic platform supporting wildlife conservation and human–animal coexistence across India. Through the Rewild Pledge, it brings together conservationists, CSR leaders, and changemakers to support organisations such as the Nature Conservation Foundation, Wildlife Conservation Trust, and the Green Tuesday initiative by the Redefining Ahimsa Foundation.

“Rewild was born from a deep belief that fashion must exist in harmony with the natural world,” Anita says. “For me, conservation is not separate from creativity—it is intrinsically linked to how we design, how we produce, and how we give back.”

As the evening culminates in a multisensory showcase—music reimagined by Mooralala Marwada, performances by Karsh Kale, Rajakumari, and Monica Dogra—it becomes clear that Rewild is not an event but a philosophy. One that insists luxury can be regenerative, not extractive. That true beauty lies not in excess, but in empathy.

And perhaps that is the real takeaway from breakfast in Vadodara—that the future of fashion may well belong to those willing to wake early, travel slower, listen deeply—and care fiercely.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

