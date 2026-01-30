Neeta Lulla revisits four decades of cinematic couture with a solo showcase

When we sat down for an exclusive conversation ahead of the show, what emerged was not just the force of a legendary designer but the warmth of a woman who puts you instantly at ease. She remembers names. There is no distance, no performative grandeur—despite having dressed some of the biggest names in Indian cinema.

Neeta Lulla speaks with the same ease about her three lifelong passions: designing for film, creating couture for women who value craft, and teaching the next generation of designers. Equally telling is her grounding ritual—returning home to become, as she says, “just a wife,” attentive to her husband and devoted to her grandchildren.

It is this duality—cinematic vision paired with domestic grace—that makes Neeta Lulla singular. A woman of immense scale, anchored by quiet humility.

Over to the short interview she graciously squeezed in before her Pune showcase.